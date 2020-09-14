Students are back in school in the area, including in Cleveland, but classrooms look different than they ever have before.
With hybrid learning splitting most students into two groups at area schools — each group coming in every other day — classrooms are more empty than usual and generally features a large screen with the students distance learning for the day. Students are also wearing masks and separated at least 6 feet apart.
Districts are expected to change their learning plans as development in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic change circumstances.