The St. Peter Police Department will have a new leader at the top for the first time in 23 years.
Long-time St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters has announced his retirement effective May 3, 2021. Peters has served as police chief for the city since October 1998 and has been in law enforcement for over 40 years.
“Chief Peters has been a tremendous asset and credit to the city, our Police Department and the community. His leadership and his commitment of keeping our community safe will be missed,” stated City Administrator Todd Prafke.
Development of a recruitment process is currently underway and is expected to include opportunity for the public and stakeholder groups to participate.