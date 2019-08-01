The St. Peter Recreation Department's Volunteer in the Park program participated in “Cents for Service” through Operation Gratitude.
Every $15 collected covers the cost to ship an Operation Gratitude Care Package. Packages are sent to Deployed United States Service Members, Veteran’s, First Responders, Recruit Graduates, Military Children and Wounded Heroes and their Caregivers.
During the last two weeks, Volunteer in the Park was at four different locations collecting Loose Change: T-Ball Exhibition Night, Saint Peter Food Coop, Dairy Queen and Diamond Dust Bakery. They were able to collect $122.70, enough money for eight care packages.
Since 2003, Operation Gratitude has sent 2,352,149 care packages.