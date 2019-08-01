Operation Gratitude

Lily Filand and Volunteer in the Park Coordinator Nathan Harlow participate in "Cents for Service" Thursday at Diamond Dust Bakery in St. Peter. (Courtesy of Kayla Campbell)

The St. Peter Recreation Department's Volunteer in the Park program participated in “Cents for Service” through Operation Gratitude.

Every $15 collected covers the cost to ship an Operation Gratitude Care Package. Packages are sent to Deployed United States Service Members, Veteran’s, First Responders, Recruit Graduates, Military Children and Wounded Heroes and their Caregivers.

During the last two weeks, Volunteer in the Park was at four different locations collecting Loose Change: T-Ball Exhibition Night, Saint Peter Food Coop, Dairy Queen and Diamond Dust Bakery. They were able to collect $122.70, enough money for eight care packages.

Since 2003, Operation Gratitude has sent 2,352,149 care packages.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments