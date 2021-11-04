Bill Kautt will soon find himself exactly where he wants to be — just two years after he initially intended.
Kautt, who originally ran and finished one place short in 2019, was appointed Oct. 18 to fill a vacancy on the St. Peter School Board. Among 13 applicants for the position of Bill Soderlund, who resigned from his post, Kautt stood out via his experience in education and his commitment to the schools.
“I was just excited that there were that many people interested in stepping in for a year into that seat,” board member Jon Carlson said. “There were a lot of qualified people. There weren’t many wrong choices, if any, on that list. It shows the St. Peter community really cares about its school district.”
Kautt is 71 years old and retired. His family has lived in St. Peter for 47 years, and he raised three sons who graduated from St. Peter High School. He had a 35-year career in education and served in the Minnesota National Guard for 30 years. He also worked for 12 years serving school districts with the Minnesota School Boards Association.
He answered questions from the St. Peter Herald in a questionnaire ahead of the 2019 election.
Questionnaire — 2019 election
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
The biggest decision the new School Board will have to make in the upcoming year is the hiring of the new superintendent. The superintendent is the individual hired by the board to run the day-to-day operations of the school district. He/she will have to be someone who is a great communicator (with the public, and the staff), promotes the school district (to maintain and grow the student population), and has a firm handle on school finance. He/she must be willing to make well-researched recommendations on how to solve the difficult issues facing the board. Transparency and integrity are must qualities for the position. In addition to hiring a new superintendent, funding the budget appears to biggest on-going issue facing the district. The board must examine all expenditures and balance the need for curriculum materials with costs necessary to pay all employees a competitive wage and benefit program.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
Yes. Unfortunately, the School Board only has control of its portion of any property tax paid by the businesses and residents. Both the city and the county can increase their tax levies without voter approval. If the school district wishes to increase its levy above what is authorized by the state, it must go to the voters for their approval. Therefore, the School Board must be very diligent when approving its budget, because it has limited revenues, and by statute, it cannot budget into what is referred to as statutory operating debt. The board must balance the desires of the community against the limited revenue and make decisions on the basis of what it perceives is best for all of its students. Finally, I would urge our School Board to support the work of MSBA to reduce the amount of unfunded mandates from the state and federal governments.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
First, we must have high, but realistic, expectations for all staff and students. Staff should be expected to follow the adopted curriculum and teach the appropriate, grade-level, subject matter standards in their classrooms. All staff members should receive diversity training and be expected to treat all students respectfully. Students should be expected to do their best at all times and be encouraged to develop pride in their individual work. Materials should be tailored to the ability of each student as much as possible. Secondly, students, especially student leaders, should be empowered to enforce a respectful culture throughout the schools. Bullying cannot be tolerated at any time. Third, all staff members must be encouraged to make connections with students so students will feel free to seek assistance when needed. Finally, the school district needs to work to establish strong connections of mutual support and communication between it and the students’ families.
Why should constituents vote for you?
First, I am very passionate about education. I believe that providing a quality education for all students is the greatest responsibility of the local community. Currently, I serve on the district’s World’s Best Workforce Committee and the Activities Director’s Advisory Committee. Second, I am knowledgeable — a BA in history from Gustavus Adolphus, a MS in school counseling from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a MS in strategic studies from the US Army War College. Third, I am experienced — 35 years as a teacher, coach, dean of students, and guidance counselor in the school district. Also, I served as the president and chief negotiator for the SPEA. After retiring from teaching, I spent 12 years with MSBA conducting presentations on the Open Meeting Law and the Data Practices Act, serving as a liaison with the Minnesota Board of Teaching, and consulting in approximately 20 different school districts’ strategic planning process.