St. Peter High School students enrolled in classes through the school's CTE (Career & Technical Education) program will now get the opportunity to use the CNC (Computer Numerical Control) plasma cutter the district recently purchased using AAA (Academics, Arts, and Athletics) funds that were raised privately.
The AAA funds were raised through the school's recent capital campaign to provide enhancements to the high school's academic, athletic, and arts programs. The capital campaign began around the time the new SPHS building opened in fall 2017.
According to Michael Reeser, SPHS’s metalworking instructor, adding the plasma cutting system will allow St. Peter students to experience an industry tool that is commonplace in the manufacturing workforce. Students will apply critical thinking skills to operate and manage several software systems, coordinate systems, tool path building, and G code programming to produce quality products.
“Students will identify issues with production and problem solve for solutions to maintain quality and quantity of the products for the consumer,” Reeser said. “Allowing for creativity in design, this system will expand our ability to capture student ideas and components to push for innovation in production.”
In addition, the CNC system is expected to foster collaboration between departments to provide industry level equipment and processing to students outside of the manufacturing wing such as art, math, and science. Students will learn to communicate using the languages of manufacturing, technical reading, and technical writing. Applying math, science, and art to create ideas and then convert those ideas to actual products.