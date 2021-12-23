Soeffker Holiday display

Jason Soeffker’s light display in Le Sueur contains over 13,000 bulbs. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Homes across the cities of Le Sueur, Le Center, St. Peter and Cleveland are carrying on a Christmas tradition almost as old as the lightbulb itself.

As if to welcome the early evening sunsets of late December, homes across southern Minnesota flash thousands of brightly colored bulbs draped from their rooftops as the sky turns black. Christmas lights are a telltale sign that the holiday season is here.

A Le Center home celebrates the holdiay season with a conventional Christmas tree out front while wrapping the trunk and branches of the tree in blue and yellow lights. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

For some, putting up Christmas lights are a festive way to celebrate the season. But for others, it can be a competition. For years, Le Sueur resident Jason Soeffker has created sprawling light displays outside his home in an ongoing rivalry with his brother in Arlington to determine who could put up the most ornate Christmas lights.

A Le Center home decorated in multicolored lights with snowmen outside. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

But what started as a competition has now become an effort to create a fabulous display to excite his daughter and dazzle members of the community as they drive by. His current display at his home on South Park Lane features over 13,000 bulbs strung from the rooftop, wrapped around his trees and lining the path entryway. 

Dozens of figures elves, angels, Santa Clauses and a nativity scene surrounded this Le Sueur home for the Christmas season. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“There are a lot of people that are driving by, more than last year,” said Soeffker’s girlfriend Nicole Beimert. “It seems to bring a lot of happiness, which is good.”

Soeffker started buying bulbs for the current display more than a year in advance. The decorations get bigger and bigger every year and there were even planned additions, like an 18-foot Santa Claus, that didn’t arrive in time.

An angel and reindeer are displayed outside this Le Sueur home for the holidays. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A St. Peter home is decorated in red bulbs, a snow flake and a flag pole strung up in Christmas lights. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Beimert’s decorations are more modest in scope. While Soeffker spent whole weekends putting up the lights, Beimert focused her efforts on interior decorations — primarily the Christmas tree. But the outdoor display is enjoyed by all and reminds Beimert of what it was like to ride in the backseat of the car and look at all the Christmas lights.

A St. Peter home decorated in multi-colored lights. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
This outdoor tree in St. Peter was lighted beautifully from top to bottom. (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)

“When we were little, we used to ride around and look at Christmas lights more so than they do now, these days,” said Beimert. “But now we’re starting to see more people do it again and when they slow down it makes me smile because I know they’re enjoying it.”

This St. Peter home decked out its front porch. (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)
This St. Peter front yard is filled with Christmas stories. (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)
Downtown St. Peter always gets festive for the holidays. (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)

