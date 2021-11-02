St. Peter is set to have a new mayor in 2022, as Shanon Nowell beat our incumbent Chuck Zieman and fellow challenger Ed Johnson in the Nov. 2 election.
According to the unofficial results from the city of St. Peter, Nowell one by a decisive margin, taking 1,023 total votes, compared to 649 for Johnson and 630 for Zieman. The latter, who has served as mayor for six years, will finish out his term through December.
"I'm just really excited about the opportunity to continue working for the city of St. Peter," Nowell told the Herald upon hearing the news she had won the election. "I've loved my time on the council so far and ready to continue the good work we've started."
Immediately on Nowell's mind are projects the city has already gotten started on.
"I definitely think the fire station is going to be a big priority in the next year, and I'm really excited to deliver that for residents," she said. "And continuing the community conversations we've started with different constituents in St. Peter. Hearing from them, so we know what the needs in our community are."
Nowell is 45 years old and is an executive assistant to the provost at Gustavus Adolphus College. She moved to St. Peter with her husband in 2005. She is an avid volunteer, having served on the boards of the Creative Play Place, ECFE, and the St. Peter Public Library. She's also been active at First Lutheran Church and served as a City Council member in the north ward the last two years.
Nowell recently answered questions from the St. Peter Herald in a questionnaire.
What, in your mind, are the most important projects/initiatives/goals for the city to pursue over the next two years? Be as specific or general as you like.
St. Peter’s items of vital importance highlight the city’s major challenges. From improving sustainability, to adapting to demographic change, there are many opportunities for progress, and not every solution requires additional funding, or extensive effort. Some of these changes are quite small, but they can have a big impact on our community if we are simply willing to try them. I’m hopeful that we can continue the important work that supports our business community, expands affordable housing options, and welcomes new residents through intentional outreach and engagement activities. Promoting solar and other alternative energies, as well as encouraging native plantings and rain gardens, are initiatives that I’d like to see expanded. Finally, we need to find creative ways to involve more residents in city governance.
Making everyone feel welcome is among the items of vital importance for the St. Peter City Council. How pressing is this concern and/or goal in your mind? And what do you think are the best ideas, initiatives and solutions to address this area?
This is an incredibly important goal for our community, and I believe there are literally dozens of small but meaningful changes that we could implement right away. From streamlining the city’s bureaucratic processes to improve equitable outcomes, to encouraging outreach and cultural exchange opportunities, there’s no shortage of ideas or enthusiasm for providing a warmer welcome. My personal goal would be to work diligently to diversify the representation on city committees, and uplift those voices that often go unheard. Our community is changing, and we must be willing and prepared to embrace newcomers in order to help them be successful. By doing so, we simply acknowledge that their wellbeing is vital to our community’s overall prosperity and welfare.
What do you believe should be the attitude of the council regarding the property tax levy and general tax impact in coming years?
I have long pledged to be a careful steward of our citizens’ tax dollars. My support of the sales tax is one result of this pledge. It will allow us to build the new fire hall, which is critical for our safety and that of our volunteer firefighters, while spreading the cost more equitably. I, along with others, resisted the mayor’s attempt to raise the sales tax even higher, which would have made us less competitive with nearby communities, resulting in unnecessary hardship for consumers and local business owners. This ability to look at our citizens’ growing tax burden from a variety of perspectives, while also having the courage to challenge potentially harmful increases, will be important for the council’s future work.
What do you think is the mayor’s role in making the St. Peter City Council run efficiently, while also allowing different viewpoints to be heard without creating high tension?
It really boils down to professionalism, civility, and emotional maturity. Being open to differing viewpoints and having a thick enough skin to weather criticism is part of it, but the mayor is an elected representative of the people. As such, she should have a genuine willingness to listen respectfully, and consider fully, each voice before inserting her own personal opinions into the mix. This thoughtful and inclusive approach has served me well over the years, and I believe it will allow me to alleviate most of the current tension on the council. At the end of the day, we are elected and paid to do the city’s work, and as I have often said, we can do more when we are working together.
Why should constituents vote for you?
I am passionate about this community, and I believe I am the best candidate for the job. I’m an effective, highly organized, and thoughtful leader with a strong record of building positive relationships with people of different backgrounds and opinions. My only interest is in making this city work better for all of its citizens. I’m also a very practical person, and there are lots of sensible, but impactful, things we can do for each other, and for St. Peter. Reasonable progress will position our community to overcome future challenges, and make long-term, sustainable growth a reality. We can achieve more if we are able to avoid distractions and work together on common sense solutions that benefit the whole community. Thank you for your consideration.