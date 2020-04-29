Nicollet County will give businesses a bit of a break this year, as they deal with unprecedented obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Commissioners voted at its April 28 meeting to allow property tax late payment penalties to be waived for owners of businesses that had to shut down, due to executive orders from the governor in March and April. The penalty waiver lasts from property tax payment deadline of May 15 through July 15. After that time, the business owners would be subject to the usual penalties, unless further action is taken by the county.
The late payment penalty waiver will not apply to individual property owners in Nicollet County. The commissioners debated whether they should extend the benefit to all property taxpayers, but the group ultimately decided that the cutoff should be impacted business owners.
“There are businesses out there that have been shut down and are struggling,” Commissioner Marie Dranttel. “They didn’t have time to plan for this. Most of them are small. This is buying them some time. They have been shut down; they have no income streams. If this buys them some time, then so be it.”
The waiver is not available to any property taxpayers that utilize escrow to pay their property taxes. Nicollet County Administrator Ryan Krosch said he was advised that most businesses don’t utilize escrow, anyway.
County staff had offered another option to the board. which would have extended the benefit to all non-escrow property taxpayers.
The option suggested that the penalties be cut down significantly to 1% for anyone who paid from May 16 to June 30; 2% to anyone who paid from July 1 to July 31; and regular penalties for those who paid August or later.
“We came up with the 1 and 2 percent, because we wanted to make the penalty as small as possible while still giving them a reason to pay their taxes,” said Property Services Manager Jaci Kopet.
The board, though, was not convinced that this was necessary, and commissioners were concerned about how it might impact funding for school districts, cities, townships and more. The group decided to apply the regular late payment penalties for non-business property taxpayers, noting that individual residents can still file for a hardship, if they need to delay payments. The county policy does not include financial concerns under hardship, but the board agreed it could reconsider the policy at a future date, if necessary.
Commissioner Jack Kolars was the only board member not to vote in favor of making the waiver available for business owning taxpayers; he abstained. During the meeting, he suggested it might be best to move ahead with no waivers, whatsoever.
“If you look at the 87 counties, there will be 87 different ideas out there,” he said. “What we decide today, I think, is going to set precedent for what could be even more dire economic times for when we get to second half payments in November. I don’t want anyone to think that I’m being callous on this difficult economic decision, but I would ask that we go ahead without the benefits.”
The rest of the board, though, felt strongly that small businesses most impacted by the shutdown may need a bit of a relief and some extra time to make payments.