Another major portion of the expansion and renovation of River’s Edge Hospital is complete and ready for patient care.
On Thursday, Nov. 21 at Noon, the new Emergency Department at River’s Edge will be open and ready for patients. To access the new Emergency Department, use the parking area on Sunrise Drive and enter through the marked Emergency entrance.
The Urgent Care department will open in the same new area on Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.
“The opening of this space marks a big milestone in the expansion project,” said George Rohrich, CEO at River’s Edge Hospital. “The new space is much larger and has many upgraded features to allow our staff to provide more efficient care to patients visiting the Emergency and Urgent Care Departments."
The Hospital entrance on the south side of the hospital (Dodd Avenue side) will continue to be the access point for all surgery check-ins after 6:30 a.m., plus patient guests, and lab and imaging appointments. The entrance for River’s Edge Physical Therapy, Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Peter, and Mankato Clinic Dermatology remains the same with access from Klein Street.