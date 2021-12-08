Members of the SPHS alto/soprano group The Bellas performing ‘All I Want for Christmas is You” at the Season of Light winter concert. Shown here are (l to r), Sky Gassman, Sarah Coe, Grace Remmert, and Sophia Brown. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter Public Schools)
Brenden Larson, Isabelle Mish, and Grace Tollefson performed solos during the Saints Choir’s rendition of ‘Winterlight’ at the Season of Light concert on Monday evening. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter Public Schools)
Members of the Duphi Choir (Shea Hildebrandt, Max Bultman, Anders Dixon, David Marlow, Sam Buffington, Quinn Dixon, and Aedan Sannes) dance to ‘Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingley’ at Monday’s concert. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter Public Schools)
SPHS Choir Director Bri Bergstrom thanks the large audience, which turned out for Monday’s Season of Light concert, for their support of the vocal music program. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter Public Schools)
The St. Peter High School Vocal Music Department, under the direction of Bri Bergstrom, staged its annual winter concert at the Performing Arts Center on Monday evening in front of a large crowd of family and friends. This year's concert theme was "Season of Light."
Those groups performing during Monday night's show included: The Saints Choir (grades 9-10), The Bellas (soprano/alto choir), Duphi Choir (tenor/bass choir), Chamber Singers (grades 9-12), and SPHS Concert Choir (grades 11-12). The evening ended with the combined choir of all 9-12 singers on stage to perform "Carol of the Bells" and "Night of Silence."