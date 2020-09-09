On Sept. 6, at 12:50 p.m., the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an unresponsive male at 38896 625th Ave., outside of New Ulm.
Upon arrival, deputies found the injured party being tended to by family members. The on scene deputy took over life saving measures until they were relieved by Lafayette Ambulance and the Gibbon Fire Department. North Memorial air ambulance also responded and assisted in life saving measures.
The injured, Steven Thomas Franta, age 46, was declared deceased at the scene. It appeared that Franta had been shocked from a power cord at the farm site and succumbed to his injuries.