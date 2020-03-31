The St. Peter Economic Development Authority and City Council have approved a new micro loan program for the city that will allow small business owners to borrow up to $10,000 at a 0% interest rate.
While there are state and federal options for small businesses to secure loans, or possibly grants, the local option provides an immediate source of aid. It also provides more certainty.
"We are getting reports from the Initiative Fund (lender) that the state’s DEED Emergency Loan Program does not have a sufficient allocation and that they will be out of funds shortly. There was only $30 million available statewide, and our 20-county area only got a portion," St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille Said. "We should also be able to turn around the funds much quicker on the local level to be of more immediate assistance."
The program mirrors a similar one from 2009, when the city offered the Construction Mitigation Micro Loan Program, while Hwy. 169 was closed for reconstruction. In a memo to the current EDA and City Council, city staff noted, "In 2009, businesses reported that the assistance was very helpful and allowed them to stay current on their lease and utility payment obligations, which allowed them to keep their doors open to the limited business that was available."
At the March 26 EDA meeting, Community Development Director Russ Wille added, "We had over 25 businesses participate (in 2009). We received payback from every single business, except PJ’s Pizza, which went out a business …"
Wille further noted that city staff aimed to design this program to impact the needs of those impacted by the governor's orders, limiting it to small businesses that had to close or reduce business.
Under the developed guidelines, St. Peter businesses would be eligible for loans of up to $10,000 which would be offered at 0% interest. As in 2009, repayment of the loans would be deferred for approximately 12 months and begin in June 2021. When repayment begins, the note would be repaid at a rate of $100 per month, regardless of the loan amount.
While there is a $10,000 maximum allowed, individual loan amounts will be determined based upon lease, rent and/or mortgage payments and the monthly utility charges incurred by the business. The total monthly lease and utility payments will be multiplied by four to determine individual maximums.
To receive the maximum loan of $10,000, the business would need to demonstrate that they have lease, rent or mortgage expenses and monthly utility charges that total at least $2,500 per month. If the eligible expenses do not total at least that amount, the business will be eligible for less than the maximum of $10,000.
At the EDA meeting, member Brad DeVos, who is also on the City Council, proposed that childcare centers be eligible to take out greater loans through the program. DeVos withdrew his proposal, though, after the feedback of other authority members, who felt that this program should be kept as simple as possible.
"I think the comments are very valid, and I agree with Brad that there are much higher costs to (the childcare) business," said authority member Cory Abels. "My opinion would be that if a daycare would need more money, they would need to go to their financial institution or another provider or come back to us for a different kind of loan."
The EDA agreed to leave the $10,000 maximum for all businesses, acknowledging that the city may need to look at other ways to help childcare businesses in town, if circumstances don't improve.
The City Council was largely agreeable with the loan program, asking a few questions, but ultimately approving it unanimously. The council also approved a measure to allow small businesses with outstanding loans to delay payments during the pandemic, if requested.