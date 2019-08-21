Downtown businesses had a chance to weigh in on potentially bringing electric car charging stations to St. Peter during a meeting hosted by the city on Thursday, and those in attendance showed support.
A new idea
City staff recently introduced the idea of electric car charging stations during a council work session, with Public Works Director Pete Moulton explaining that the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA) has put together programs to assist with developing and installing electric chargers. He said the hope is that SMMPA could help finance and install the charging stations, while the city of St. Peter would provide electricity.
Moulton added that the city is interested in installing electrical vehicle charging stations regardless of whether SMMPA ends up assisting with the work. He said, right now, the city is looking at installing one fast charger and four level two chargers, which would take up about five or six parking stalls. But it depends on what the interest is. He also added that the chargers would most likely be installed somewhere along Hwy. 169.
As of right now, there are only two electric vehicle charging stations in St. Peter: one at Gustavus Adolphus College (reserved only for campus employees) and one at the new Best Western Plus. There is an electric charging outlet at Kwik Trip as well, but it is a simple 120-volt outlet that would take several days to fully charge a vehicle.
City staff held a meeting last Thursday to present information to interested downtown businesses and hear back from them regarding concerns or interests. The first half of the meeting was a presentation about the topic by city staff, while the second half was an opportunity for people to discuss the idea and ask questions.
Moulton said the event was “very positive,” with a handful of businesses and organizations present, including the St. Peter Food Co-Op, Nicollet County and the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce.
“A lot of positive comments came out of [the meeting],” Moulton said. “Anything that we can do to help downtown [and] direct business towards it was very much appreciated. I know that St. Peter’s a proactive community, and it was great to hear that everybody is forward thinking in how we do things.”
Thoughts from businesses
According to meeting attendee Ed Lee, director of the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, when it comes to electric vehicle charging stations, it’s more a question of “how” than of “when.” He pointed out that if the city and the St. Peter community doesn’t get involved, private interests will bring more stations to the area, just like Kwik Trip and Best Western Plus did.
“It’s really fun to be thinking about the future and thinking about strategies,” Lee said. “If the city and the community doesn’t [get involved], things are going to pop up anyway. They just won’t happen as neatly and as organized and in the best way that they can. And that’s what makes this discussion so awesome. [The Chamber] represents 240 businesses and organizations here, and we want everybody to win, whatever that means. With the [proposed] locations, what’s the scenario where the most businesses and organizations win? And that’s really what we’re looking for. Any private business can install their own electric charging station, [but] we want the best bang for the buck.”
Erik Larson, store operations manager at the St. Peter Food Co-Op, also attended the meeting. He said that the Co-Op already has customers who drive electric vehicles and who have asked the Co-Op about installing a charging station.
“We’re really excited for this,” he said, pointing out that a “great deal” of business comes from people driving along Hwy. 169 and stopping at the Co-Op on their way. “I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Larson added that he’s still waiting to learn more about the cost of the stations and where they would be installed, a common refrain from people who attended Thursday’s meeting. But he noted that there are options that other, similar cities have utilized.
“There are other cities doing this,” he said. “St. Peter Food Co-Op is very, very interested.”
Paul Tannis, Jr., of Riley-Tanis & Associates, PLLC, was also in attendance last Thursday. Tannis said he wasn’t representing his law firm but rather gathering information for the St. Peter Community Development Corporation.
Tannis, who said he’s actually looking into purchasing his own electric vehicle, said the growing prevalence of electric vehicles means that electric charging stations could be a real draw to downtown St. Peter.
“I think that will be good for the downtown, because [drivers] will come down here, hook up at a charger and then go cruise the downtown,” he said. “I think it’ll be a benefit just for that alone.”
Moving forward
Moulton said after hearing from interested businesses, city staff will continue looking into the costs of the proposed project, its timeline, available grants and other questions. He said the next two months will include much more communication with the interested parties, as well as more informal discussions with other businesses in the downtown area.
“We’ll try to solidify several sites that could be potential car charging stations, and then try to get commitments from different business,” he said. “The growth [of electric vehicles] is continuing. Are we going to be on the edge of a different technology and a different way of doing business?”