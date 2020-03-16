Keeping your hands germ-free has never been more important. With coronavirus cases continuing to rise across the globe and right here in Minnesota, a local Boy Scout troop, Troop 328 in Le Sueur, is providing helpful tips on how to best prevent the spread of COVID-19. We sat down with Star Scout Liam West, who gave a demonstration on how to make your very own hand sanitizer.
The process is simpler than you might think.
Step 1: The first thing you’ll need is to gather the necessary ingredients, including a bottle of rubbing alcohol, aloe vera, a bottle of lavender, a measuring cup, a bowl, a whisk and an empty bottle.
Step 2: Next, you’ll need to pour a 1/3-cup of rubbing alcohol into the bowl.
Step 3: After that, pour a 1/3-cup of aloe vera into the bowl.
Step 4: Add six drops of lavender into the mixture.
Step 5: Take your whisk and stir it. It will only take a few seconds for the hand sanitizer to come together.
Step 6: Pour the hand sanitizer into an empty bottle.
Step 7: It’s ready to use. Squeeze it out on your hands and enjoy.
“It will kill the germs on your hands,” said West on why hand sanitizer helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “If you’re meeting new people or greeting them, that will help.”
“A Scout is clean,” added Assistant Scoutmaster Patrick West, tying the lesson into the Boy Scout law, which says a Scout keeps his body and mind fit.
As a Boy Scout, Liam West has learned a lot through collecting 30 merit badges, his favorite being Aviation. In addition to his work as a Den Chief leading a pack of Cub Scouts, Liam is working to eventually rise to the rank of Eagle Scout.
“My favorite part is camping and getting to kayak,” said Liam on why he loves scouting. “And then just in general going outside and hiking.”
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, it’s recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health that you stay home when sick, wash your hands frequently, cough into your arm rather than your hand or the open air and clean frequently touched surfaces and practicing social distancing. More information can be found at www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/action.html.