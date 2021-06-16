The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners, on the advice of a consultant, is moving full steam ahead to hire a new county administrator and has its sights set on August.
The positions became open after former County Administrator Ryan Krosch and Human Resources Director Jamie Haefner parted ways with the county in early April. Both signed separation agreements, but there was no explanation in a public setting as to why the duo was departing.
After discussion April 13, the Board of Commissioners chose to move ahead with Property Services Director Mandy Landkammer in the interim county administrator role until a permanent replacement is found. In the Human Resources Department, assistant Whitney Krebs is now handling the workload on her own.
The Board of Commissioners chose to move ahead with David Drown Associates, a firm based in Minneapolis, to find a new administrator April 27 and later agreed to use the firm for the Human Resources position, too. At its June 8 meeting, the commissioners agreed to a timeline produced by David Drown, which would see the new county administrator hired immediately after final interviews Aug. 18.
Commissioner Denny Kemp wondered if there shouldn't be some time between the final interviews and the hire, but Gary Weiers, of the consulting firm, said it's typical for local governments to make hires right after final interviews. Weiers said, though, that there it's not required and the board could take some extra time, if desired.
The board also approve a position profile and advertisement for the job, which was posted shortly after the meeting. Candidate recruitment will take place through July 7, followed by screening, personality index and video interviews. Finalists are expected to be selected July 27, ahead of background and reference checks.
David Drown will provide the Board of Commisssioners with a full packet, describing the finalists' references, personality index, video interview results and resumes. Interviews would then take place Aug. 18, followed by the selection of a candidate by the board the same day/night and then negotiation and agreement Aug. 19.
The new county administrator would then begin September 2021. A new Human Resources director would be in line for hire after that.
While Weiers doesn't believe there is any key time of year to make a hire like this one, he said it's generally better to be a doing the process in the summer, rather than January. More importantly, the board is on the same page and ready to move forward.
"I feel real good about where we’re at, where you’re at," Weiers said. "You’re at a good place as a county board; that’s going to be meaningful as we move on. I think we’re in a real solid place."