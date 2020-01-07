Neither Jerry Pfeifer nor John Kvamme has any illusions of grandeur, but when they look around at the city and community of St. Peter and see what it is today, compared to some 30 years ago, they can rightfully take at least a sliver of credit.
The two city councilors, who served on the city's highest board for 28 years, finally called it quits at the end of 2019, ceding their seats to fresh bodies and voices in 2020. They won't take credit for what the city has become, but they'll express pride for being part of the road to get there.
Kvamme, 74, pointed to projects like the Community Center, the aesthetics along Hwy. 169 and housing projects as markers of their time serving, but he admitted a "legacy" is a vulnerable concept, as new councils can easily and quickly change what has been done before them. Pfeifer, 84, had similar feelings on the notion.
"I don’t think I really have a legacy I’ve left," Pfeifer said. "I’ve always felt very proud of the idea that we’ve kept the train on the tracks while I was here. I’m just proud to have had a small role in St. Peter’s history."
Community connections
Pfeifer and Kvamme both grew up outside of St. Peter and didn't become so acquainted with the town until their adult lives.
Pfeifer headed to Minnesota State University, Mankato for college, getting a bachelor's degree in recreation, before he took a job at the Minnesota Security Hospital (Regional Treatment Center) in St. Peter.
"I took that job with the idea that I was only going to be here for two years," Pfeifer said. "But it just fit, and in the meantime, I had a little girl, and I went back to get my master’s at MNSU."
He was ready to pursue his doctorate elsewhere, but something of a guilt trip from his family — wife Nancy, daughter Polly, and son Jon — prevented him from doing so.
"I was going to get my doctorate in Utah, and I told my kids, and they said ‘Dad, will you come home once in a while to see us?’," Pfeifer explained. "So there went my PhD."
Instead, he remained at the security hospital working there for 31 years. He was the living superintendent for many years and was later the vocational director for patients with disabilities and cognitive issues.
All the while, he was active in his community. He was heavily involved with the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, including cooking chicken at Fourth of July for 40 years. He was on the town team baseball board. And he has also served on the Hospital Commission since 1972, with a few breaks in there.
Kvamme, meanwhile, grew up in Mankato.
He went away for college but returned to the area in his 30s. He came back to work at the family business in Mankato, building electric motors, but found a home in St. Peter. The business became his life's work, and he remained in nearby St. Peter with his family — wife Marit, daughters Kristine and Greta, and son Peder.
He too got involved in the community quickly. He joined the Planning and Zoning Commission, where he served as chair for all eight years. He was also active at First Lutheran Church and a few other community organizations.
Council
Both Pfeifer and Kvamme needed some forceful encouragement to join the council at first.
It was the 1977 election for Pfeifer.
"After the mayor appointed me to the Hospital Commission, he decided I should run for City Council," he said. "I didn’t think enough people knew me, but I got elected. I think I put out some flyers on doors; that was about it. Then in 1998, after filing was closed, everyone asked me to run. They told me to run as a write-in with some ads on the radio and in the newspaper. I kept getting jumped at the bank and wherever in town by people telling me to run, and I finally said, 'If elected, I’ll serve.'"
He was elected, voted in over candidates that had filed. It was unexpected, but he felt prepared to do the job.
"My dad was a mayor in a small town, so I kind of knew what was involved," he said.
Pfeifer went on to serve off and on from 1978 through 2019. He was off from 1986-98 and again from 2014-15.
Kvamme was elected for the first time much later in 1991 to begin serving in 1992. He was encouraged to run by a friend running for mayor at the time.
"He called me probably six times on the deadline day for filing; I was getting no work done," Kvamme said. "I came to City Hall five minutes to 5 p.m. and gave them my two dollars (to file)."
Although he was pushed to do it, Kvamme felt he was in a good place to serve on the council, having the Planning and Zoning experience already under his belt.
"I knew it was something I could do. The only reluctance was my young kids," he said.
He went on to serve seven consecutive terms, the last election taking place in 2015. At that time, he said he believed voters know he’s rational, even tempered and someone who does his homework on the council. Still, he never expected to serve so long.
“While I’m very please and humbled,” he said, “I’m again a little surprised.”
Serving
Serving on the St. Peter City Council 30 years ago was quite different than what the job is today. And for Pfeifer, it goes back more like 40 years.
"I didn’t realize it would be as much work as it is today," he said. "We only met two Mondays per month back then. Now, we have workshops, goal setting sessions and everything else, which I think is good, because our town has really developed."
For Pfeifer, it's always been important, and a challenge, to remain unbiased in his decision-making — both personally and politically.
"We all have opinions, but when you’re on the council, you kind of have to put those aside, because you want what’s best for the community," he said. "You’ve got a street in front of your house; people think that’s the first one that’s going to be done, but it has to be based on where the need is greatest."
In terms of politics, he noted, "I always feel (city government) is one of the best stages of a republic or democracy, because you don’t have to claim party affiliation. And I’m a firm believer that once you’ve claimed party affiliation, you’ve sold your soul."
He added, "Serving local your serving your neighbors and friends. It should work this way all around the country, but it doesn’t. People are looking to get rich quick, and they’ll break rules to do it. That is not normally the case in small town politics. People will do what’s right for the majority of people."
Kvamme named two major challenges in serving on the council.
"First, having a room full of people that are angry or even weeping about something you’re going to be doing, but you know that what is going to happen is going to be good for the community in the long run," he said. "That’s extremely emotionally difficult. The second is trying to raise taxes and utility rates, knowing people can’t afford to pay for them. That is a challenge every year."
He continued, "In the early 2000s, the state was cutting aid to local governments, and I made the motion to increase the local tax levy by 25 percent. I didn’t get a single phone call. Because what were we going to do? Not have a Police Department, a Fire Department, Public Works?"
It's not all the tough stuff, though. Serving at a local governmental level can bring out positive feelings, Pfeifer said.
"Seeing a project get done. You would be surprised how many hours were spent talking before working on the Community Center, the Washington Park housing development, Park Row crossing, our parks" he said. "It’s amazing some of the projects, and surprisingly enough, we have a lot less debt than many small communities with less."
Juxtaposing his two greatest challenges, Kvamme named the two most enjoyable aspects of serving.
"The give and take among council members at work sessions and goal setting sessions. Seeing ideas improved by other people or sometimes squashed by other people," he said. "And then it's seeing the community slowly, gradually, ultimately moving in the direction I’ve envisioned St. Peter can go."
Making an impact
A community like St. Peter doesn't develop the way it has over the last 20-30 years by accident. There is intention and people behind that intention.
Many point to the 1998 tornadoes as a turning point for the community, forcing a restart in many respects. But many people were needed to hit that restart button, and long-time public servants like Pfeifer and Kvamme have played key roles.
An important area of change Kvamme pointed to is financial planning.
"Thirty years ago, there wasn’t even in a capital budget to know what we would be buying in coming years," he said. "It was in someone’s head, but not on paper. "
But something even bigger, that both Kvamme and Pfeifer talked about, was the city's of partnerships after the tornadoes and after City Administrator Todd Prafke got started. Local major entities, hardly acknowledging one another before, were suddenly working together on a shared vision for St. Peter.
"The school district, Gustavus, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and others do a lot of collaboration with us to work on projects that are beneficial to everyone," Kvamme said.
Pfeifer added, "When you work together, you are able to do more than each individual unit can. You’re also including more of the community, so you put more emphasis on what you’re doing. Things that are talked about a lot in the community generally gravitate to the top."
In addition to new housing and business development projects, which helped bring in more residents and visitors, there seemed to be a change in attitude within the community. At least according to Kvamme's and Pfeifer's memories.
"I remember the community being antagonistic toward Gustavus and Mankato. I remember a small number of people being considered to be running the community," Kvamme said. "All that has gone away. The downtown is half run by women now; that has been a tremendous improvement."
Pfeifer noted that strategic and purposeful planning has made a difference for St. Peter.
"Things are changing so rapidly in the business world now that even big boxes are having problems, but for years we’ve talked about St. Peter being a destination for small shops and specialties," he said. "Those bring people over here."
Pfeifer and Kvamme each see right now as the right time to step away from their council roles. Kvamme is spending more time with his wife at a home in the Twin Cities. Pfeifer says he doesn't have the physical energy he once did.
Both, though, are excited for the fresh faces — four of them — who will represent the city going forward. They said they were excited for the city. And while neither can be sure if they've left any kind of legacy, they can feel good about where they've left things for the new guard.
"The grunt work we’ve done to build up the infrastructure, the financial structure and all that means the new council can concentrate on the bigger issues of the current world: climate change and being welcoming and those things," Kvamme said. "They can say ‘Thanks’ to us for that, and we can thank them for tackling these issues we never got to."