Your all-grandstand event wristband will get you into the Nicollet County Fair Grandstand 30 minutes before general admission gates are open.
There is a limited number of wristbands available. Purchase yours beginning for $40 from Family Fresh, the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce, Kwik Trip, Arrow Ace Hardware, Schmidt’s Meat Market, or the Nicollet County Fair Office during the fair in the Grandstand Fair Board office.
No person under the age of 16 will be allowed in the grandstand pit area before, during, and after any grandstand event. If you wish to participate in any events, check out our entry forms page at nicolletcountyfair.com for deadlines and instructions.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
1 p.m. Harness Racing
Admission: $5 for all ages (5 and under are free).
Join us for exciting live harness racing action. On average, over 75 horses compete in the Nicollet County Fair harness races. Come and pick out your favorite horse in each heat! Door prizes will be given away.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull
Admission: Adults $10, Students (ages 6-12) $5, Ages 5 and under free
Come and cheer on your favorite truck and tractor as they pull! Don’t forget to bring ear plugs! For the Truck classes, there’s a 5,800 Street Modified Pickup, 8,200 Street Modified Diesel and Semi. For tractor classes, there’s Stock Vintage, Stock Farm, Improved Farm, Hot Farm and Unlimited “King of the Hill” (up to 16,500 lbs.).
Friday, Aug. 13
7 p.m. Demolition Derby | 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Power Wheel Demo
Admission: Adults $12, Students (ages 6-12) $5, Ages 5 and under free
Come early to get your wristband for the Demolition Derby Friday night. In past years, we have had a sold out grandstand attendance, so get here early.
Drivers come from all around to crash into each other for the chance to be the top driver and car for Friday night event. Unique about the Friday Night demo is the compact car class and the powder puff class. The powder puff class consists of 15-16 women who enjoy the chance to put some damage into their cars, what a way to take out your frustrations! They pack a lot of excitement into their heat.
There are three additional heats, followed by the consolation heat consisting of any driver/cars that have not placed in the top five and can get their cars running. The championship heat has the top five cars from each heat.
Free limited supply of ear plugs at the gate. For young children, please consider bringing your own ear protection for the loud noise of the demo.
Saturday, Aug. 14
6:30 p.m. Demolition Derby | 6 p.m. Kids Power Wheel Demo
Admission: Adults $12, Students (ages 6-12) $5, Ages 5 and under free
Another night of car-crashing excitement to enjoy in the grandstand Saturday night!
Saturday night demo has the truck heat, which is in addition to another powder puff heat and three car heats, followed by the consolation and championship heats. The majority of drivers for both nights are from Nicollet County and are in their 20s. But it doesn’t take years of experience, many 17-year-olds, as well as the 40-year-old drivers, enjoy the excitement of backing into their fellow drivers and making it into the championship heat and a chance to be the winner.
We are thrilled to offer the Kids Power Wheel Demo Derby before the big event Saturday. Kids must wear a helmet.
Free limited supply of ear plugs at the gate. For young children, please consider bringing your own ear protection for the loud noise of the demo.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Noon Car Races – Begins with Kids Power Wheel Lap
Admission: $5 for ages 13 and up, 12 and under are free
Come down and cheer on your favorite racers! Heats include: four- and six-cylinder heats, van heats, and a fireman heat. We are thrilled to have the races back again on Sunday afternoon.
All children under age 12 can participate in the Kids Power Wheel Lap at noon. All participants must wear a helmet. Come cheer on the little drivers!