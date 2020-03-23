As of March 18, the city of St. Peter has closed most of its offices to the public, shifting to services by the phone and online only.
City Hall, the Police Department, the Public Works Department, the Community Center, the Library and all other city buildings have been closed to the public. The Recreation Office and building tenants, including the daycare centers that operate out of the Community Center, will remain open and will make accommodations for customers needing temporary access. Doors at all city public buildings will have signs indicating how to contact city departments.
City meetings, including City Council and all advisory board meetings will continue on their regular schedule with any cancellations announced on the city’s website at www.saintpetermn.gov. However, as authorized by state statute, a change is being made in how the meetings take place. For the March 23 council meeting, participants will have the option of attending in person or following along remotely with access by Go To Meeting software. City Council meetings may become remote access only meetings in the future, but notice will be provided on the meeting agenda. Each agenda will include information on how to call/log into the meeting through Go To Meeting. Residents who wish to follow along on an electronic device are encouraged to download the Go To Meeting app prior to the meeting.
City advisory board meetings like EDA, Parks Board, Library Board, etc. will only have remote access through Go To Meeting. No in person meetings for advisory boards or commissions are scheduled from this point forward. Please note that Hospital Commission meetings will also be held remotely, but they will use the Zoom software.
Utility customers are encouraged to contact the Finance Department by phone (507-934-0664) or online at AUTOMATIC WITHDRAWAL FORM to arrange for automatic withdrawal of utility charges. If you are completing the form by hand, please make sure your handwriting is entirely legible. This program, which the city has offered for many years, provides for direct withdrawal of utility charges from a customer’s bank account.
The charges are taken out on the actual due date but customers will still receive a copy of the bill each month. To sign up for automatic withdrawal, a blank check is requested. If you have an account without checks, you will need to provide the bank routing number and your account number. In lieu of automatic withdrawal, customers are strongly encouraged to use the utility payment drop box located next to the flag pole at City Hall instead of coming into the building. If you choose to utilize the drop box, make sure your payment is in an envelope with your name, address, and account number clearly indicated.