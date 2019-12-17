The St. Peter School District kept its total tax levy increase to a minimum for 2020, as the School Board approved the final total at its meeting Monday.
At a 0.2 percent increase, or $13,161, from 2019 to 2020, it's the smallest total tax levy increase since 2013 when the levy actually decreased. There is one major factor that allowed the district to keep the numbers down for 2020.
"The capital projects levy expired," District Finance Director Tim Regner said. "That was for 10 years, and we’re no longer paying for that. It was paying for things like roofs, repairs in the buildings, remodeling, parking lots, any kind of tangible items."
Those kinds of projects are now supported by long-term facilities maintenance funds from the state, which started coming in just a few years ago. If not for that, the school district probably would have had to gone out for another capital projects levy, according to Regner.
In other areas, such as career and technical education and employees benefits, the levy dollars will increase in 2020. But it's essentially washed out through the expiration of the capital levy.
"It was pretty straightforward this year," Regner said. "Things are pretty status quo, and it’s nice we didn’t have a big increase."
At 0.2 percent increase to the levy, property owners shouldn't see a significant change to the school portion of their property taxes in 2020, compared to 2019; market value increases to individual properties affect the numbers.
Property taxes will also be affected by levy changes from a resident's city (8.2% increase from St. Peter for 2020) and county (5.2% increase from Nicollet County for 2020).
The bonds to pay for the new high school and elementary school remodels after the 2015 referendum will also factor into the school district levy each year, with slight increases scheduled over the life of the bond. In 2020, the cost increases by about $116,000 to about $3.17 million — close to half of the total levy for 2020.
Those bond costs will gradually rise over the years until its expiration, though Regner noted, "The hope would be to refinance in the future to keep costs down."
The 2020 levy increase of just over $13,000 compares favorably to previous years. In 2016, the new school bond kicked in, and the levy increased by $2.22 million. The levy jumped again in 2017 by about $437,000, followed by a smaller jump of about $177,000 in 2018. The addition of the achievement and integration standards, plus an enrollment increase contributed to a $402,000 spike in 2019.
The 2020 levy increase represents the second lowest of the decade from the school district.