The city of St. Peter will revert to its old ways soon, again offering a recycling pickup service just once every other week through its contractor LJP Enterprises Waste and Recycling.
The change was made official when the City Council voted unanimously at its Oct. 28 meeting to amend a contract with LJP, which had asked for a change to account for the continued rising cost of providing the pickup service. The contract change came after a few months of conversation and consideration among the council.
The every other week service begins in December, with the first no-pickup week being Dec. 9-13.
"This is based on a couple different issues which we’ve talked about previously," City Administrator Todd Prafke said at the Oct. 28 meeting. "International geopolitical affairs and the impact that the rising cost to send recycalables to China has had on us locally. Recyclables picked up at your home three years ago had some value. Now, what we see is an increased cost."
He added, "Your contractor has come forward and said they do not want to take on the costs that those economic changes are creating. We’ve had positive conversations with the contractor and have looked for solutions in more of a problem-solving mode."
The council agreed at a previous work session that while lowering the service level for area residents is not ideal, it is better than raising the cost.
"One of the things that was a deciding factor for me is that our recycling tonnage has not gone up (since moving to weekly pickup)," Mayor Chuck Zieman said. "So here we are running an extra truck, having some kind of environmental impact, and the amount (of recycling) hasn’t changed any. I don’t like reducing the services, but in the long run, I think this is probably the best choice for us."
JP Enterprises Waste and Recycling entered into a contract with the city in 2014. That contract was extended in 2017 to run through 2023 with the condition that the recycling pickup service would become weekly.
LJP said it’s now facing additional costs to provide for disposal of recyclable materials. So whereas the service previously had value to the hauler, LJP now claims to be losing money on it and asked the city for a change. The hauler said it is losing in excess of $3,900 per month on the recycling service.
The hauler is obligated, via the current contract, to provide the recycling pickup service on a weekly basis, so the city did not have to make a change. However, there is an option for either party to terminate the contract with 120 days notice. If LJP decided to do so, the city would have to quickly turnaround to develop a new contract with LJP or a different hauler.
As part of the contract amendments, LJP is now only obligated to do recycling pickup once every other week (trash pickup will still be weekly); by request of the city, the termination notice has also been extended to 180 days if either side wants to end the contract before its 2023 expiration.
City Administrator Prafke said the city would be sending out a message in the November utility bill, on its website, on Facebook, in its newsletter and more, letting residents know about the service change. The schedule will be posted, updated and available to view on the city's website.
For those who can't wait two weeks, there are free dropoff sites for recycling in the city of St. Peter — the Nicollet County Public Works Department off of Sunrise and at the city's compost site at Swift and St. Julien streets. Prafke noted these locations offer mixed recycling, but they're especially good for large amounts of cardboard.
There is a possibility residents could get a second recycling container, but Prafke said staff and LJP would be analyzing the necessity of that over the first weeks or months after the change. LJP recycling containers only come in one size.