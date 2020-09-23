A St. Peter parent is accused of illegally concealing and taking away three children amid a custody battle after a divorce.
Ruby Nicole Mercado, 28, of St. Peter, is charged with three counts of concealing minors and three counts of taking minors, contrary to a custody agreement. According to the complaint, Mercado was believed to have taken the kids to White Earth Indian Reservation in northwestern Minnesota.
The divorce between Mercado and her former partner reportedly took place in November 2019. Mercado and her former partner, identified in the complaint as the witness, were awarded joint physical custody of the children, but legal custody was awarded to the witness.
The regular parenting time schedule consisted of the children being with the witness Monday through Friday, while Mercado would be with the kids every other weekend. A separate summer schedule was to be agreed to by both parties, according to the complaint.
In July 2020, the witness told St. Peter police that Mercado was not returning the children per their agreement for summer parenting. But due to the lack of an explicit schedule, according to the complaint, police could not enforce anything. The witness then filed a motion, and a judge filed a court order Sept. 8 to set the summer schedule to be the same as the rest of the year.
On Sept. 10, the witness went to the police for assistance in obtaining the children as called for in the court ordered schedule. Mercado was allegedly not returning the children as required.
Investigators found that Mercado might have been with the kids at the White Earth Indian Reservation, staying with another individual who resides there.
Law enforcement contacted Mercado by texting the number of the individual she was reportedly staying with. A detective reportedly informed Mercado of potential criminal charges against her, if she did not return the children. According to the complaint, the detective received the following response: “and why do I have to give the kids to [witness] i didnt got to no court or anything for them to say [witness] needs the kids.”
Mercado reportedly also said the children did not want to return to the witness.
According to the complaint, the detective reiterated to Mercado the existence of the court order and that he was trying to assist her in staying out of trouble. Defendant responded saying that she would contact the court. The detective reportedly told Mercado she had 48 hours to return the children to the witness.
Mercado reportedly agreed to bring the children to a Sept. 15 interview with Nicollet County Human Services, but did not show up. When the complaint warrant was issued Sept. 17, Mercado reportedly had not returned the children.
Mercado is scheduled for an initial appearance in Nicollet County District Court Sept. 29.