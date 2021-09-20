A man was arrested by St. Peter Police for allegedly fleeing law enforcement at speeds of over 120 miles an hour and causing injury to the pursuing officer during the chase.
Noah Michael Guttum, 24, of New Ulm, was charged with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor damage to a public safety vehicle and a gross misdemeanor for causing bodily harm through gross negligence.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Mill Pond Park after being advised of a burglary in progress. They stopped to speak with two people walking by the camper where the reported robbery took place when a man got into a red Hyundai near the camper and drove away at a high speed.
Officers from the St. Peter Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff's Office pursued the Hyundai, which traveled out of Mill Pond Park, crossed over Front Street, proceeded west on Park Row Street then accelerated north on Hwy. 169.
According to the complaint, the car reached speeds up to 127 mph and switched between the northbound and southbound lanes while heading north. A squad video reportedly showed multiple cars heading south swerving out of the way to avoid hitting the Hyundai.
While police were in pursuit, Guttum allegedly hit the brakes multiple times, causing the squad car behind him to rear end the vehicle. The Hyundai was stopped after the collision and the airbag in the police car deployed upon impact. According to the complaint, the pursuing officer sustained an arm injury from the air bag.
The officer then exited the vehicle with a firearm drawn, pulled Guttum out of his car and cuffed him.