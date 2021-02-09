St. Peter High School seniors Vanessa Krueger and John Borgmeier were announced as the school’s 2021 Triple A (Academics, Arts, and Athletics) nominees.
“Vanessa and John are outstanding representatives of the Triple A Award for our school,” SPHS Activities Director Jordan Paula said. “They stand out in all areas of the student experience and do so with a positive attitude. They will undoubtedly make a difference in whatever they choose to pursue in life. We are fortunate to have these two in our building and involved in our community.”
Established in 1988, the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple A Award is sponsored by AAA-Minnesota and Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average (GPA) and participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Triple “A” Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the League’s member schools and administrative regions.
John, the son of Peggy and Jeff Borgmeier, is another one of those well-balanced students who has taken advantage of his academic opportunities
at SPHS and has earned a weighted GPA of 4.15. He has challenged himself in the classroom through AP and College in School courses.
“I was so excited to learn I had been given this award,” Borgmeier said. “I felt so honored to be chosen because there were many other great candidates. All throughout high school, I tried to be involved with as many activities as possible.
“St. Peter’s staff has always encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone and find new passions. Because of my teachers’ encouragement, I have had valuable experiences and formed countless relationships through extracurriculars. This award reminds me of all the hard work I have done in high school and encourages me to hold onto the same ideals as I go onto college.”
Borgmeier has immersed himself into the SPHS fine arts programs through the band and choir programs. He has also been a long-time member of the Saints’ Mock Trial program, including being a part of the 2020 team, which placed fourth at the Minnesota State Mock Trial Tournament. He also has been involved with the St. Peter Area Robotics team.
Athletically, the Saints senior standout has been a member of both the SPHS boys soccer and track and field teams, earning multiple letters in both sports and serving as a track team captain. John’s future plans include pursuing degrees in computer science and physics, but he is undecided at this time on where he will attend college.
Vanessa Krueger, the daughter of Angela and Robert Krueger, maintains a well-balanced schedule during her time at SPHS, all the while earning a 4.27 weighted grade point average (GPA). During her time, she has engaged
herself in several AP (Advanced Placement) and College in School courses.
“When I found out I had won the Triple A Award, I was utterly ecstatic,” Krueger said. “I felt extremely honored that all of my hard work had paid off and very grateful for the opportunity to represent my school. My group of peers here at St. Peter are all amazing students and candidates. I knew the competition was tough.
“I experienced an immense sense of pride when receiving this award. I felt remarkably proud that all of the hard work and endless dedication to my education was being recognized. To me, this award is a reminder that I am a leader and a role model for my St. Peter community. It is further motivation for me to continue to work hard towards my academic goals and to always strive for success."
Krueger is very active in the SPHS fine arts program, having been a standout for the SPHS speech team over the past few years, including earning a fifth-place state medal her sophomore year. She has also participated in band throughout her high school years and was a two-year participant in the choir program (9th and 10th grade).
Athletically, Krueger has been a member of the Saints’ varsity girls soccer team for four years, earning All Big South Conference honors this past season for the conference champion Saints.
Her future plans include possibly attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and majoring in public health. She also plans on participating in academic clubs and club soccer during her time in college.