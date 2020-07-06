The Cleveland Public School District is setting plans for next year, but the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t making it easy.
At a June 15 meeting, the Cleveland School Board approved a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year similar to expenditures from last year, but there are many factors that are still unknown that could change the way districts plan for next year.
Cleveland’s current preliminary budget isn’t too different from last year’s budget. Additional funds are included for new staff for Cleveland’s upcoming AgTech program, custodial staff to clean new facilities being added to the building and new kitchen staff for the new cafeteria, driving regular expenditures up nearly $200,000 from last year. However, revenues are expected to keep at a similar pace, with the district projecting to raise an increased $120,000 over the next year.
“There were very few changes to the existing budget as far as this year and the new budget going forward,” said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips. “It looks healthy as far as in the black. We’re adding new programs so we anticipated that the extra costs with the extra programs were going to make our budget go up a little bit, but we accommodated for that with an increase in the operating referendum a year or two ago which would increase our fund balance.”
Among Cleveland’s new lineup of programs is the STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math), a place where K-4 students can learn how to problem solve through play. Low-tech or high-tech activities, from LEGOs to 3D printers, could be used in order to allow kids to solve problems with a wide variety of tools. The district is also expanding Project Lead the Way offerings offering the robotics class to fifth graders.
New facilities being constructed include a new STEM Lab, Ag/Tech Lab, cafeteria, makerspace and additional classrooms. The infrastructure will be used for lessons to teach kids 21st-century skills like creativity and collaboration.
But Cleveland’s preliminary budget could be altered significantly between now and when its finalized. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts are still waiting to hear from the state of Minnesota if they will even have in-person learning next year. The state will inform schools on the guidelines by the week of July 27 and has asked districts to create plans for three scenarios: in-person learning for all students; hybrid learning with social distancing and capacity limits; and distance learning only.
A year of hybrid or distance learning could add to Cleveland’s expenses if there are little to no funds from the federal or state government to subsidize those costs. The situation has many superintendents worried, said Phillips.
“We did ok as far as ending the school year, but as we look to prepare for 2021, we are hearing some projections it will cost an additional $2,300 per kid for students to meet all of the requirements and training and social distancing and including only so many kids on a bus,” said Phillips. “Extra staff are doing temperature checks, extra staff are cleaning and there’s logistical issues galore going forward.”
Cleveland’s financial situation is still secure, said Phillips. Even if the district has to take on extra expenses, the superintendent said that there are monies in the general fund from the operating referendum which could make up for it.
“We were at least prudent in the fact that we have a fund balance and a cushion to fall back on if we have to,” said Phillips. “It’s not like we’re in a position where we’re making any cuts. We went into this next year adding programs, which was good, but we also did that with the idea that we were building up our fund balance for these programs going forward. We’ll make it work.”