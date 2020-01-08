For St. Peter author Pell Johnson, hunting is more than just shooting ducks; it’s about appreciation for the vibrant wildlife, the camaraderie between friends and the humor, mystery and danger that makes hunting an adventure.
Johnson tried to capture that feeling with the release of his latest book “Fowl Memories,” a collection of more than 40 true stories detailing the adventures he and others have had at Swan Lake. The prairie wetlands stretches 10,000 acres near the town of Nicollet and is known for its shallow lake and the golden prairie grass surrounding the marsh. The forest encompassing the area has kept Swan Lake secluded from the urban landscape, creating a prime habitat for a birds like ducks, turkey, pheasants, grebes and herons as well as deer and uncommon species of mollusks, butterflies and snakes. Once called home by Lakota natives, Swan Lake is now populated by hunters, birdwatchers, boaters and outdoors-men.
“Fowl Memories” is Johnson’s fourth anthology on Swan Lake. He debuted his first book “Fowl Stories” followed by “Fowl Deeds” and “Fowl Words.” He’s sold more than 3,000 copies of his past books and is a featured staff writer for the magazine Duck Huntin’.
Despite being so prolific, the 88-year old author had initially never planned on making a career of writing. It wasn’t until after Johnson retired from Bolton & Menk in 1970 that he really took an interest in writing. Using a hunting journal he had kept since he was young, Johnson pieced together the 78 years of memories he had at Swan Lake and was inspired to write about it.
“When I first started hunting there it was truly a mecca,” said Johnson. “You had no trouble getting ducks … In the early days, you rise in the morning and you would get on the lake and it was beautiful. You would hear the night creatures going to bed. They would howl up in the trees and then the day creatures would come out and it was utter silence. Not an intruder until, of course, it came time to shoot.”
“The great lake is a magnificent ecosystem,” he continued. “Extremely unique. First of all, people don’t know it’s there unless you get there, because there’s no roads going up to the lake. And what the lake offers beyond hunting is totally priceless. The variety of birdlife and animals is just incredible. I knew a birder who saw 47 separate species of birds there in a single outing.”
Now, however, Johnson feels that the mystique of those days has passed to time. He saw the lake dried up several times over the years, ducks began leaving the area and the quiet ambiance was disturbed by hunters with motorized boats. Johnson fears that the ecosystem itself could eventually collapse. With his books, Johnson hopes to keep the memories of Swan Lake alive for a future that may no longer have it.
“It is threatened by climate change, and in all probability, it will disappear in time and that is the strength of my book,” said Johnson. “I count my work as folk history. It’s a small niche of history, but nonetheless an important one. Nobody has ever written anything like it about Swan Lake.”
Writing Swan Lake’s history has been a treat for Johnson. Each book is filled with his own personal experiences and the stories of fellow hunters. They feature humorous tales, embarrassing confessions and even life-threatening incidents from the time his nephews accidentally attracted a wild pig with a duck call to the time Johnson found a “dead” body. Johnson teased that it wasn’t really a dead body, but that readers would have to purchase the book to learn the mystery.
“I thoroughly enjoy doing this work,” said Johnson. “Every story, I participate in the event. The reader, if he reads it correctly, should read about two to three stories in a sitting, and then he or she can thoroughly enjoy what the story is telling him.”
Johnson isn’t alone in the writing process. He pulls stories from friends and fellow hunters and the book contains illustrations of wildlife by artists and friends David Maas and Barney Anderson. Johnson’s family also helps him put the book together. His wife Theresa edits, his son Dan prepares and reviews the manuscript, and his daughter Emily wrote a poem titled “Death of the Old Duck Hunter” that appears at the end of each of Johnson’s works.