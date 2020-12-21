A St. Peter resident is being recognized for a long history of local, statewide and national contributions to higher education, to the church, and to civil rights.
AARP Minnesota and Pollen unveiled the fifth annual Minnesota 50 over 50 list in December. The 50 over 50 list recognizes and celebrates the "courageous, compassionate, and selfless acts of service by Minnesotans over the age of 50 who are giving their all as they care for the sick, feed the hungry, counsel the distraught, heal the masses, reimagine their businesses, and give hope to our communities." The honorees are chosen in five categories: nonprofit, arts, business, community and disruption.
"In the face of a global pandemic and growing calls for systemic change in our state and beyond, we're inspired by the stories and positive impact of this year's 50 Over 50 honorees. With their continued contributions and guidance, we're confident we'll together reimagine a collective future that works for everyone in our community," said Julie Cohen, Engagement and Advancement Director of Pollen. "Their inspiring stories are exactly what we need right now, in the face of a global pandemic and growing calls for systemic change in our state and beyond."
William C. Nelsen, 79, of St. Peter, was one of the honorees chosen in 2020. Nelsen has devoted his life to serving others through educational, community and religious nonprofit.
Nelsen has served in higher education as a university president, seminary president, vice president for university relations and development, academic dean, board member, president of the nation's largest private sector scholarship and educational support organization, and as an interim placement coordinator for colleges and universities. He has served the church, meanwhile, as a pastor, university minister, Synod staff member, interim pastor, community organizer, parish educator and seminary president.
He helped build (and served as 18 years as president for) St. Peter-based Scholarship America into America's largest private-sector scholarship organization and oversaw over $1 billion in aid to nearly one million students. Under his leadership, the organization grew 15-fold in size and program outreach and consistently was named one of America’s most efficient nonprofit organizations. In his final year at Scholarship America, the organization distributed over $160 million in scholarship assistance to postsecondary education students with the support of over 1000 corporations and over 1200 local Dollars for Scholars chapters throughout the nation.
He's also led initiatives to help numerous United States colleges gain more sustainable futures.
In his mid-60s, he entered Luther Seminary to complete an "unanswered call" to serve as a parish pastor; his innovative southern Minnesota worship services, including a "Tractor Roll-In Harvest Blessing Service," have welcomed hundreds of new visitors.
Nelsen has also been actively involved in seeking to address critical issues of equality and opportunity across the country. He served for 10 years as chair of the board of the U.S. Dream Academy, a national program providing new hope, skills, and direction to children of prisoners. During part of the Civil Rights Movement, he served as a "foot soldier" under Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Alabama. At Scholarship America, he directed programs aimed at creating new educational opportunities for low- and moderate-income students from a variety of ethnic backgrounds. And just last year, William and a colleague completed a book on embracing racial and religious diversity, challenging us all to live up to the promises of America.
"Bill is a remarkable example of the contributions Minnesotans over the age of 50 are making in communities of all kinds, colors and sizes. 50 Over 50 shows the true face of aging in Minnesota: vibrant, experienced, dedicated individuals who are making a difference and aren't interested in slowing down," said Will Phillips, Director of AARP Minnesota.
Nelsen is married to Margaret (Margie) Rossow Nelsen, a social worker, master gardener, and volunteer leader of several organizations in St. Peter. They have three children and six grandchildren. They enjoy walking, biking, gardening, readin, and traveling for continuing education and renewal.
50 Over 50 celebrates the hope, resilience, and contributions of those over the age of 50 who work tirelessly to make Minnesota better for all of us. On December 10 at 7 p.m. (CST), AARP Minnesota and Pollen will be premiering a 50 Over 50 documentary film. The organization partnered with Bully Creative Shop to document the voices, histories, and perspectives from this year's honorees as they reflect on this moment in time. View the event on AARP Minnesota's YouTube or Facebook.
To view the entire 50 Over 50 list and their bios, visit 50over50mn.org.