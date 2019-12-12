The Arts Center of Saint Peter is host, this month, to the third Triennial Exhibition of the Wood Engravers Network (WEN), a three-year traveling exhibit of a most impressive series of wood engravers art.
Wood engraving artists from the United States, Canada, Belgium, and Finland, members of The Wood Engravers Network, an International Association of wood engravers, comprised of about 140 members has been keeping this art form alive since the network’s inception in 1994. The third Triennial Exhibit, now on it’s last stop in St. Peter, has been traveling for three years showing work from the masters of this art form.
Joel Moline, a local St. Peter wood engraving artist, has been a member of WEN, since its inception 25 years ago, and currently has work on exhibit in the triennial exhibit.
Moline first became interested in wood engraving after working in scratchboard, a technique similar in appearance to wood engraving. Scratch art, generally used to create value drawings is a series of light lines against a dark background. When Moline applied his talents to wood engraving, he found he enjoyed the technique, involving a reproduction with wood and ink, creating prints with much finer detail and using fine cuts to get the desired end result.
One of Moline’s prints on display with the WEN exhibit, “Soybeans in Cornfield,” was originally a sketch drawing he quickly drew, while stopped at a Dairy Queen with his wife, after an early fall trip to Rochester.
“Most of my wood engravings are based on sketches that I have created over time, sketches that I enjoy. Most are landscapes, but some have been figure drawings,” said Moline.
Moline explained that there are many unique and varying ways of cutting block and showing an artists image, which is what makes this exhibit so fascinating to see. For Moline, his process of engraving includes a scaled drawing, sized for the block intended to be printed upon, and transferring the drawing with carbon paper. Moline then reinforces details with fine magic marker, staining and cutting, and then proofing the image. If the print needs additional work, he continues to cut the block until the desired print is created.
Moline produces his edition of prints by hand inking the block and printing on a showcard proof press.
Exhibiting artist and WEN president since 2014 Joanne Price, has been involved with WEN since 1999. Her interest in the wood engraving process really took place while she attended graduate school at the University of Minnesota that same year.
Price has always had a strong interest in science, but choose to study art education and then fine arts while attending the U of M, Twin Cities. During her eight years in Minnesota, Price became an avid gardener and her study of insects would later be the focus for much of her engraving artwork. Now living in Bagdad, Kentucky, Price and her husband spent a lot of time renovating a rural Kentucky farmhouse, which sat vacant for 10 years, and in turn, Price discovered many new, very large insects.
“Living in Kentucky, and in the south for the first time, made my experience with insects much more alien-like and bizarre,” said Price.
The larger-than-life creatures became Price’s focus for a fellowship she received at the Bernheim Arboretu, in Clermont, Kentucky in 2014. Price began her drawings and sketches for an ongoing artist book project, about beneficial insects.
“My project revolving around insects is ongoing. I am always finding new and very peculiar specimens to draw and recreate in my artwork,” she said.
“Arilus Cristatus Epoch,” originally created for a portfolio exchange, “Wonderous Transformation and Peculiar Nurishment: Celebrating the Engravings of Maria Sibylla Merian,” centers on the destruction of habitat and the pollution of life. Price also paid homage to her husband, Dan, an amateur astronomer, with the Milky Way representing the “river of life” in one of her engraving pieces currently on display.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of WEN, and a call for new artists work for the 4th Triennial Exhibition has convened. The WEN triennial exhibitions require submissions of relief engravings to promote and encourage a passion for the tradition and contemporary experimentation of the medium.
The 3rd Triennial exhibit can be viewed until Dec. 29 at the Arts Center. Artists’ prints are for sale.