It took 40 years, but Margo O'Brien is ready to let go.
The long-time St. Peter Food Co-op general manager and leader is stepping down, so that an employee of 20-plus years can take her place. Erik Larson, who started working at the cooperative at age 15, was named the new general manager Monday by the Co-op Board of Directors.
“Erik brings an extensive background of Co-op leadership experiences, a deep understanding of our organization, and vast knowledge of the community,” said Kyle Chambers, Board President. “His ability to build relationships within and outside the organization is without parallel. He has an impressive record of recognizing and developing talent within the store and exemplifies servant leadership. His expertise in the industry is respected and consulted by Co-ops throughout the nation. The board is confident that Erik is the leader our owners need to successfully guide us into our next 40 years.”
The "next 40 years" phrasing is an ode to the Co-op's first 40 years, celebrated in 2019. It represents the four decades that O'Brien has given to the nonprofit.
"Forty years is a really nice, round number. And I'm getting tired," O'Brien said with a laugh. "We have been working on Erik’s development intensely in the last year and before that. I really felt he was ready for the job, and so it all just kind of wrapped up in a nice little bow."
New leadership
At the onset of November, Larson will oversee store operations, leading a staff and serving owners to advance the Co-op’s mission that includes "creating a healthy, sustainable, and just community locally and beyond" (stpeterfood.coop). Founded in 1979, the Saint Peter Food Co-op has grown from 60 members to over 3000 members and a staff of 70.
Larson started in 1995 as a teenager. He left for a few years for a post-secondary education, but came back to the Co-op in 2003 (23 years old) after a "pretty poor attempt at college," he joked. Soon after coming back, he was promoted to assistant deli manager, and by 2006, he was named produce manager, the position he's held since.
O'Brien saw leadership qualities in Larson when he returned in 2003. He had a lot to learn the first time around.
"He didn’t know what any of the food was, never tasted black beans. He was a blank slate," O'Brien said, teasing Larson.
She continued, "I think when he came back the last time, he started working in the deli full-time, and he was made the assistant deli manager, and that’s kind of when his development started. We sent him off to leadership development training. Then he took over as produce manager. He was totally green, and so we started sending him off to other co-ops and trainings, and he got his feet planted very soundly there."
Larson led the store’s recent renovation, ReFresh, completed in 2018, and was instrumental in the Co-op’s relocation and expansion in 2011. He has also improved labor efficiency by implementing cross-training systems across the store and has developed a comprehensive local farmer program that continues to grow.
"For me, personally, which certainly isn’t everything, where I’ve found the most satisfaction, the last several years especially, is in working with producers," Larson said. "Local producers — our farmers and growers especially — but even our larger co-op producers."
O'Brien feels the future of the nonprofit is in good hands.
"Erik understands the community, the business, our values, so all of that is just going to continue on, and that’s what makes this such a special co-op," she said. "Everyone thinks they’re so special, but I really do see this as a unique, special co-op."
According to responses on a post from the St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli Facebook page, Co-op members and shoppers are happy with Larson as the new leader, too. One commenter wrote, "Spot on! Shining star of the St Peter Co-op!", while another wrote, "Erik!! You have worked hard for and deserve this job!! We are so proud of your accomplishments! The Co-op is in the best hands. Great news!!!"
Larson had an idea it was coming for years now, but was still a little surprised when O'Brien finally said the time for change was officially coming. He said he's feeling a lot of emotions as the transition approaches, but excitement is the strongest among them.
"I feel like it’s a really enormous responsibility to the community, the staff, the owners. I don’t take that lightly," he said. "I’m excited about the new path, being a co-op general manager."
Passing the torch
It's no small thing for O'Brien to turn over the wheel to a new leader. She's been leading the way for the Co-op since becoming a founding member and quickly rising to manager in 1979.
"She meant everything," Larson said.
"Well not everything," Larson refrained, "but she was the captain of the ship. This is a big ship; it’s a product of the community, owned by the community, and Margo has been driving it the whole time."
O'Brien has seen the Co-op has grown from its first location, a 1,600-square-foot former sporting goods building to its location today, a 10,000-square-foot, full-fledged grocery store and deli. And it all started with some local resident members who just wanted access to some natural foods.
"I’m very grateful," she said. "I have a great deal of gratitude. This is a gem. I really think this Co-op is a gem."
As for the future, O'Brien is likely to stick around in some capacity, but what exactly she'll be doing is still up in the air. She doesn't want to get in Larson's way, but cutting ties completely isn't a good option.
"This is my grocery store. This is my tribe. This is my passion," she said. "So I will at least always be shopping here."
Larson expects to continue promoting and acting on the same values that Co-op leadership has always believed in; those are centered around community and good food. On the business side of things, he sees "relevancy" as key.
"I think remaining relevant is really important as things change," he said. "Being prepared for the Co-op to change along with the changing needs of the community. To remain adaptable and serve the needs as they change. To be really receptive and really aware of those things."
Things are going to be different for O'Brien, watching from the sidelines, as Larson leads the decision-making process at the Co-op. But she wouldn't be letting go of something she nurtured so carefully for so long if she didn't feel it was in good hands.
"Things will be different, as they should be," she said. "But I think all of those core values will be there, and that heartbeat will not miss a beat."