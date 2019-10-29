The St. Peter School Board has four open seats to be filled this election, with 10 total candidates running, including two incumbents.
The following are questions from the St. Peter Herald answered by the School Board candidates. Each candidate was asked to answer the questions in 150 words or less.
Mohamed Abdulkadir
BACKGROUND: 53 years old. Work at MRCI as Refugee Employment Consultant. Former teacher in Somalia. My family has been a part of the St. Peter community and North Mankato for the past 15-plus years. Currently involved in several different organizations in St. Peter, including #OurStPeter, St. Peter Community Free Clinic Board, St. Peter Islamic Center, and Hikmah, an organization I founded.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
For me, the issue that resonates the strongest with me is the Achievement Gap. Many underserved /disadvantaged students are performing significantly lower than their peers in school. As the demographics of our community change, we are facing new challenges in our schools. Our district has more diversity in race, economic status, ability, language, and other forms than ever, and we must have a plan for every student to succeed. We can take steps to close the gap. Research shows hiring teachers that reflect the diversity of students brings positive engagement, which is important for their success. All kids should also have access to the resources they need for learning, such as internet access at home for families with low income or new kinds of programs for kids who enter our schools with a good base of education.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
There is always concern when it comes to taxes. As a property owner, I know that higher taxes can be a hardship for families and businesses. We need to take very seriously school district budgets, and the prevailing attitude toward the budget should be conservative. Let’s think of ways we can save money and be more creative exploring more grants options, whether they be local, state or federal and finding partners within community. On other hand, our recent referendum shows smart investments can and do benefit our community. This will attract non-residents and have a positive effect on our enrollment. I know there is no easy solution but if we all work together to sensibly invest in the right things, our students and our community, we will succeed.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
1) Understand that welcoming students from all background means welcoming families too. When families feel comfortable, they can support their children better, and the student’s engagement socially and academically will increase. When new families arrive in the district, we can welcome them with school tours, introducing important staff, and providing all materials in translation. 2) Organize Welcome Teams centered on the special needs of underrepresented groups, such as language, ability, economics, etc. to help students and families adjust and succeed. Each Team could include families, students, and staff who can share resources and help the school address common issues. 3) Continue to ensure our schools reflect our students’ diversity by hiring more diverse staff as well as updating school materials (books, posters, website, etc.) to represent every different part of our community.
Why should constituents vote for you?
My family has chosen to live here because we want to raise our kids in St. Peter’s excellent schools. For 12-plus years, I have been working to make sure all kids have equal access to the quality education here. My experience working with school staff and Somali families helps me see challenges that many underrepresented groups face, from learning disabilities to financial struggles. I have experience working toward positive change. In my career, I help build relationships and solve problems between new American immigrants and local business so both can succeed. In my community, I founded Hikmah, an after school academic enrichment program, where more than 60 kids get volunteer help to extend their learning. I believe St. Peter faces many wonderful new opportunities, and I am ready to help the school district take advantage of them.
Bill Kautt
BACKGROUND: 69 years old. Retired. My family has lived in St. Peter for 47 years. We raised three sons who graduated from St. Peter High School. I had a 35-year career in education and served in the Minnesota National Guard for 30 years. Also, I worked for 12 years serving school districts with Minnesota School Boards Association.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
The biggest decision the new School Board will have to make in the upcoming year is the hiring of the new superintendent. The superintendent is the individual hired by the board to run the day-to-day operations of the school district. He/she will have to be someone who is a great communicator (with the public, and the staff), promotes the school district (to maintain and grow the student population), and has a firm handle on school finance. He/she must be willing to make well-researched recommendations on how to solve the difficult issues facing the board. Transparency and integrity are must qualities for the position. In addition to hiring a new superintendent, funding the budget appears to biggest on-going issue facing the district. The board must examine all expenditures and balance the need for curriculum materials with costs necessary to pay all employees a competitive wage and benefit program.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
Yes. Unfortunately, the School Board only has control of its portion of any property tax paid by the businesses and residents. Both the city and the county can increase their tax levies without voter approval. If the school district wishes to increase its levy above what is authorized by the state, it must go to the voters for their approval. Therefore, the School Board must be very diligent when approving its budget because it has limited revenues, and by statute, it cannot budget into what is referred to as statutory operating debt. The board must balance the desires of the community against the limited revenue and make decisions on the basis of what it perceives is best for all of its students. Finally, I would urge our School Board to support the work of MSBA to reduce the amount of unfunded mandates from the state and federal governments.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
First, we must have high, but realistic, expectations for all staff and students. Staff should be expected to follow the adopted curriculum and teach the appropriate, grade-level, subject matter standards in their classrooms. All staff members should receive diversity training and be expected to treat all students respectfully. Students should be expected to do their best at all times and be encouraged to develop pride in their individual work. Materials should be tailored to the ability of each student as much as possible. Secondly, students, especially student leaders, should be empowered to enforce a respectful culture throughout the schools. Bullying cannot be tolerated at any time. Third, all staff members must be encouraged to make connections with students so students will feel free to seek assistance when needed. Finally, the school district needs to work to establish strong connections of mutual support and communication between it and the students’ families.
Why should constituents vote for you?
First, I am very passionate about education. I believe that providing a quality education for all students is the greatest responsibility of the local community. Currently, I serve on the district’s World’s Best Workforce Committee and the Activities Director’s Advisory Committee. Second, I am knowledgeable — a BA in history from Gustavus Adolphus, a MS in school counseling from Minnesota State Mankato, and a MS in strategic studies from the US Army War College. Third, I am experienced — 35 years as a teacher, coach, dean of students, and guidance counselor in the school district. Also, I served as the president and chief negotiator for the SPEA. After retiring from teaching, I spent 12 years with MSBA conducting presentations on the Open Meeting Law and the Data Practices Act, serving as a liaison with the Minnesota Board of Teaching, and consulting in approximately 20 different school districts’ strategic planning process.
Ben Leonard
BACKGROUND: 44 years old. St. Peter resident since 2004. School Board member since January 2008. I have four children, all of whom have spent their entire public school careers in St. Peter.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
St. Peter and our school district is in excellent shape. Our buildings are well cared for, our new high school is a modern gem, and our staff is top notch. The school board’s number one priority in 2020 is to hire the best possible superintendent candidate that will lead the district into the future. Second, we need to articulate a thorough plan to taxpayers so that they can support the district’s upcoming operating referendum. Long term, the school district needs to actively partner with the city, Chamber of Commerce, and community to ensure that St. Peter continues to grow in ways that meet everyone’s needs.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
Unlike other governmental entities, school boards must ask voters to increase taxes. It’s our job to make sure taxpayers know what increases we’re asking for, and where the money will go, so that they can make a decision that’s best for them. I also believe the district needs to be an active partner with the city, chamber of commerce, and others to ensure that St. Peter continues to grow, and grow wisely. That will help spread our community’s total tax capacity across more businesses and residents. I would also argue that this is more possible with a school district that offers high quality education, experiences, and opportunities for our community. That is, and should be, our goal.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
25 percent of St. Peter students are students of color. These students and their families make our district and our community better. Without them, our district will not succeed in the future. Beyond that, we owe all of our children a foundation that will give them the opportunity to flourish. If we’re not providing a diverse and inclusive education, we are failing to give all students an authentic experience, and will not properly prepare them to live in our world. Our district needs to continue to build on current programs. We need to support our community liaisons, work towards hiring more diverse staff, and elect board members that represent those communities. Diversity isn’t about providing for 25% of our district. It’s about all of us.
Why should constituents vote for you?
2020 will be a year of great change in our district leadership, as well as an uncertain time in our state and nation. I hope that 12 years of experience on the board brings stability, insight, and context that will be needed. I also think that my continued passion and expertise could be useful over the next four years. I don’t intend to run again. If elected this year, I see my job as helping to guide the district as new leaders emerge. I think it’s important to maintain the financial stability and district culture we’ve built, to be the foundation for continued future success.
Tim Lokensgard
BACKGROUND: 51 years old. I am the Facility Security Director for the Minnesota Sex Offender Program located at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. I have been a lifelong resident of St. Peter and graduated from St. Peter School District 508 in 1986. I live in rural St. Peter and have been connected to the area through seven generations of family farming.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
The biggest issue facing the School district is finding a Superintendent that can adapt to the culture of St. Peter schools. The successful candidate must have the integrity needed to promote leadership within direct reports, have leadership to understand the vision, mission, and values of the District, and be ready to work tirelessly for all kids in the community. The School Board’s job will be to interview, and hire a candidate that is the right “fit” for the District. This next year will be exciting and challenging as we look to find the leader of the District for years to come.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
Property taxes are always a concern for all property owners of a school district. It should always be at the forefront of a school board member’s mind when considering the implications of an increased levy ask. We are blessed in the district to have good school buildings and an almost new high school that every citizen should be very proud of. Fiscal responsibility paired with opportunities for our children to grow and flourish is a delicate balance that school board members must weigh when budgeting for our coming years. It is our responsibility to insure that all children are given opportunities to achieve their goals and succeed….within fiscal and financial reason.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
I believe the current school board has done a nice job of hiring and hopefully retaining the School Liaison representatives that have been instrumental in beginning to change the culture of our schools. Keeping these relationships with the outside stakeholders in our community will bolster the connectivity that is needed to help with inclusion within our schools. Along with the outside stakeholders, our current staff is remarkable at being welcoming and attentive to our children’s needs. We must retain our staff, and continue working to bridge the cultural differences through educational opportunities which keeps the ball rolling in the right direction!
Why should constituents vote for you?
I am an honest and trustworthy person who has lived in the community my entire life. I am approachable and willing to listen to concerns that are within my scope of responsibility. I have had the pleasure of representing the community on the School Board for the past 4 years and have a good understanding of where the District is currently at, where the District would like to go, and the overall plans the District has to get there. I am proud to have served this past term and know that District 508 is doing a great job at preparing the youth of this community to succeed in whatever is in their future.
Bill Soderlund
BACKGROUND: 58 years old. Pharmacist. I came to St. Peter in 1986 to manage Soderlund Drug and raise a family. Today I own Vet-Rx pharmacy, and my family is proud to be part of St. Peter Public Schools. Whether providing medical care, advocating for quality education, or volunteering, I am dedicated to strengthening our community.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
Providing educational excellence for all students is paramount. We must focus on improving academic achievement. At the same time, we should continue to embrace collaboration, communication and innovation for professional support, such as the Professional Learning Community model. I will diligently work to hire a visionary superintendent, empower teachers and staff, and create a culture of respect while overseeing the financial stability of our school district. I have already put in more than 300 hours of research and interviews to better understand our district’s position locally and globally. In creating a sustainable future for generations to come, we must be willing to ask difficult questions, take on challenges and engage new perspectives. I believe in focusing on solutions, not problems. If we are going to take our schools to the next level, we need to stop asking, “Why don’t we?” and start asking, “How do we?”
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
One of the reasons we have an exceptional, prosperous community is our public school system. I have not run into a single person who doesn’t believe in investing in our children’s education, but I have run into many people experiencing taxpayer fatigue. People are frustrated that taxes go up faster than their paychecks, and as a School Board member, I will take that concern seriously. My extensive business background spans multiple industries, and I have proven experience in successfully managing large budgets. If elected, I will do a deep dive into the school finances, seeking to maximize revenue while improving efficiencies. We need to manage money efficiently but look to build rather than cut. If additional funds are required to provide educational excellence for our children, I will recommend a budget referendum.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
School can be a wonderful experience, but it can also contribute to social anxiety and the perception that one does not measure up. As leaders, we need to see each child as unique, precious and important. We must understand that our students come from diverse backgrounds and needs, and it is our responsibility to support each student in reaching his or her full potential. To accomplish this, we must provide a safe school environment built upon love, kindness and respect so that all students have a solid foundation upon which to learn, grow and thrive.
Why should constituents vote for you?
I was that kid who barely graduated from high school and went on to invent medications. We don’t all learn the same way. By cultivating a dynamic environment for students to discover their unique gifts, interests and skills, we will help them reach their potential. With the right tools, every student is capable of excelling in the classroom and making a positive mark on the world. I know the attitude, motivation and diligence it takes to be successful. I believe in compassionate leadership and in building a culture of empowerment and teamwork. I care deeply about this community and know that I can contribute to raise our great schools to the next level. I am ready to go to work to help our children be successful and ensure educational excellence for each and every student.
Tracy Stuewe
BACKGROUND: 46 years old. Community Volunteer and Disability/Special Education Advocate. My husband Bill Stuewe and I have four children, one graduate and three kids currently attending St. Peter Schools. I am president of the St. Peter Booster Club and Chairperson of the Special Education Advisory Council. I also have served on interview committees, South Parent Council and the School Facility Task Force.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
The obvious answer is the hiring of a new Superintendent. We need to recruit a highly qualified Superintendent with strong community engagement skills to help continue our growth and keep St. Peter Schools at the top of their game. Another issue is mental health. Our students and teachers are under constant pressure. For our students, it’s the pressure to fit in, to do the right thing, wear the right clothes and say the right thing. This has been around for decades, but now thanks to social media there is no off switch. Kids are even getting up in the middle of the night to check their phones to see “what’s going on”. For our teachers, it’s keeping up with the ever-changing demands of what standard or program implementation is next. Teachers are constantly feeling pressured to do more and to do it better with less. We need to have mental health programs and services available for both our students and staff.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
First off, any decisions regarding tax impact should be well communicated with all stakeholders. We live in a community that takes great pride in and is willing to support our school. I believe that support will continue as long as we are transparent and open about how the money is being put to good use. A great example is our new middle school, which consists of students in grades 5-8. Students this age need to explore their interests and abilities. Our current middle school model provides that through expanded elective classes. These classes come at a cost as you need additional teachers, curriculum and space to make that happen. Decisions surrounding finances and the tax impact on the community cannot be handled lightly. Finding ways to control expenditure growth while continuing to focus on student well-being and academic growth is a balancing act. I am a team player and I’m willing and ready to collaborate on this work.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
Research shows that for students to learn they need to feel both physically and emotionally safe. This includes safety from judgment, harassment and exclusion. Creating a school atmosphere of acceptance and inclusion takes time. We need to focus on building relationships with our students. When students feel liked and respected, they are more successful in school both with academics and behaviors. I think it’s safe to say that most if not all of our teachers would love to spend more time building relationships with their students, but obstacles like time, the curriculum and meetings all get in the way of that. The emotional well-being of our students is just as important as anything else they learn at school.
Why should constituents vote for you?
St. Peter School District is second to none in the area and has always been a source of pride for our community. Our schools represent one of the main reasons people live here because they know their kids will get a quality education. However, despite the many strengths of our school district, we do have challenges. My focus areas are: increase mental health programs and services for our students; focus on Special Education services and student outcomes; expand school board communication and community engagement. I am the mom to a child with special needs. I am an advocate for those with disabilities and passionate about mental health awareness. If I get elected I promise to work to continue our district’s mission to “Inspire a passion for learning that encourages and enables ALL individuals to reach their highest potential”. I want to be a strong voice for you.
Andrew Vander Linden
BACKGROUND: I am 32 years old. My family and I have lived in St. Peter since 2013. I am currently in my 8th year as a school counselor, spending 2012-2016 at St. Peter High School and 2016-present at Mankato East High School. I have a young family and I have spent my time helping my children experience life in St. Peter. I am looking forward to many more years ahead!
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
The St. Peter School Board is about to embark on the important journey to select a new Superintendent of Schools. Our community input will be critical in creating a Superintendent profile that will lead our school district into the future. Filling this position with a dedicated, confident leader will ensure the success of our students. Our district must attract a leader that can connect with our community and push our school system to achieve greater things.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
Of course I am concerned about this. I do, however, support our schools and will always do so. I believe it is important to demonstrate transparency in the school budget to show where dollars are going. Our community needs to understand the tax impact and find a way to soften the blow. The attitude of the school board should be to communicate fully. To gather full support, we need to reach an understanding that benefits our schools and lessons the tax burden.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
Our students need to feel safe and supported. All students need to see themselves in the curriculum and draw inferences and connections based on what they see, hear, and feel.
Why should constituents vote for you?
I am an educator. I have spent my entire professional career in education, holding a teaching license, a school counselor license, and a K-12 principal license. I understand the opportunities and barriers that our students face. I am also a parent of a student in our school district. I wish to serve my community in this capacity so that I may help provide future opportunities while working diligently to remove barriers for our young people to excel in their world.
Molly Wendroth
BACKGROUND: 40 years old. Registered nurse – Attending Bethel University working toward Doctorate. Life-long community member. Married to Jason Wendroth past 20 years. Three children — 19-year-old son, 16-year-old son (junior at SPHS), 11-year-old daughter (sixth grader at SPMS).
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
Hiring an honest, transparent Superintendent who will work with us all to make St. Peter schools top notch.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
If we, as community members, want to have a strong school district where our children can thrive and become competent young adults moving into the next phase of their lives, then we need to be able to properly fund it and that may mean that taxes are increased. I also feel that part of the school boards responsibility is to look for alternative options for funding.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
Creating a culture where students and faculty are treated well. A culture where students and faculty are held accountable for their actions. All students and faculty should feel safe at school so that neither teaching nor learning are adversely affected.
Why should constituents vote for you?
I am passionate about St. Peter and our schools. Children are our future, therefor it is our responsibility to ensure that the education they receive is of high quality that prepares students for the real world. I believe that St. Peter is serious about education and has been working toward excellence and I would enjoy working on behalf of the constituents in ensuring that this continues to occur.
Bernadette Volk
BACKGROUND: 61 years old. Have lived in St. Peter for 10 years and eight months. I am married to Matt Volk. Together, we have seven children, 15 grandchildren. We are raising three of the grandchildren, ages 14, 8 and 18 months. I am disabled and a full-time grandmother. I am a enrolled member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in southeast-central South Dakota. Before I moved up here I was on our Native American Advisory Board for 12 years. I was on the Adoption Board for ICWA- Indian Child Welfare Act. I also worked with a SAMHSA Grant for Children with severe mental disabilities. Instead of the children leaving the reservation to go for help we brought the help to the reservation. I'm currently the Chairperson for the American Indian Advisory Board with the St. Peter Schools. I belong to the Grandparents of MN a support group for the rising number of grandparents raising their grandchildren. I'm involved with Our St. Peter" task force. I'm a member of the Blandin Foundation "Leadership in Ethnically Diverse Communities".
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
When it comes to the finances for the school and the different source to obtain funds. I would do my best to look at every option to bring in more money. I'm sure raising taxes are inevitable, but I'd rather see the money go to our children's education, our teachers and to the paraprofessionals.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
Since I've lived here in St. Peter, I've noticed the diversity, good, bad, and ugly, the problems in school and in the community. I want to be a part of helping everyone to get educated in different cultures. When my children were in school I noticed that a lot of parents sat around and complained but no one would do anything to improve relationships with different nationalities. We have to invest in our future and if we don't learn to get along with our neighbors we are taking steps backwards. EVERY child has the right for the best education possible.
Julie Carlblom
BACKGROUND: 66 years old. Retired Special Education teacher. My husband and I have lived in the St. Peter Community for 34 years. We have been involved in many school activities when our 4 children attended and graduated from St. Peter Schools. My husband Torrey has served on the St. Peter School Board. We currently attend River of Life church.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the St. Peter School District right now and how would you work to solve it?
The biggest issue would be finding a new superintendent. The other issue is to prepare our students for the 21st century so they can successful and contributing members of society. I like the academies and would like to continue to explore options to help students enter the work force.
In recent years, property taxes, from multiple sources, have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the School Board regarding tax impact in coming years?
Yes. The Board needs to continue to lobby our legislature to equally fund out state schools. Farmers and business people have really supported our school in the past but farm prices are not what they have been meaning they have less money. We need to be fiscally responsible in regard to our school. We shouldn’t have to have referendums but the legislature is not fully funding our schools.
At a recent forum, all candidates indicated a desire to see the school district be welcoming to all students of all backgrounds. What do you believe are the most important steps to take toward achieving this goal?
I think the most important step is continuing the conversations we had last spring and come up with a good solid plan of action.
Why should constituents vote for you?
Constituents should vote for me because I have been and will be committed to the fact that all children can learn but may need different tools to do so. As a teacher relationships were and continue to be very important to me and I would like to continue to develop those relationships in the community and in our schools. I like to think I am a pretty good listener and would take concerns to the board that people bring to me.