For many of St. Peter High School's Somali Muslim students, Prom this year was not an option, due to the strict priorities of their faith during the Ramadan holiday. So instead, with the help of an English Learner teacher, students worked together to put on their own event at Minnesota Square Park — a fashion show.
St. Peter High School teacher Thomas Bollum and the High School EL Department hosted the show from 4:30 p.m. May 19 at the Minnesota Square Park pavilion. It was nothing short of a success, as students donned a collection of gowns and strutted their stuff, cheered on by friends and classmates, plus family and faculty.
Ramadan happened to take place the same time as the SPHS prom this year. This blocked many students from attending. After discussing their disappointment with Bollum, together, the students came up with a plan.
"This fashion show was to give students the excitement of getting dressed up and celebrating each other, just as we do at Grand March," said St. Peter Public Schools Community Outreach Coordinator Heather Deshayes. "What a celebration it was!"
The students showed the traditional dresses from their culture one would wear to a wedding, school, special occasion, etc. There was dancing, music, and lots of cheers.
The event was successful enough that there are already plans to do it again in 2022.