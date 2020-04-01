Educators can come in many different forms.
At River's Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter, quality classroom training and hands-on educational resources keep many aging community members healthy and active, even with a prognosis of debilitating health conditions, such as arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes. Without the educational resources and coursework offered to River's Edge community members, many patients would not have the capability of maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle.
Range of motion
According to Nicole Boelter, clinical exercise physiologist, the classes and training that are offered to patients, such as those who take part in her arthritis exercise class, are evidence based programs, proven to reduce pain, while increasing and maintaining strength, range of motion, and flexibility, through a variety of exercises.
“The goal, as we get older, is to maintain our strength, balance, and flexibility. If you don’t use those muscle groups, you will eventually lose them,” Boelter said. “Living a normal lifestyle with arthritis, requires having to continuously use the core muscle groups in order to maintain flexibility, and range of motion. If these muscle groups are not used, it will eventually cause more pain, and less range of motion for that individual.”
Boelter incorporates age-appropriate functions into her exercise routines, showing each participant the benefits of each exercise with relatable and functional daily living tips. For example, raising or lifting an arm above their shoulder, as if reaching into a cupboard. Or getting off the toilet, without the help of a handrail.
The main goal of Boelter's class is for her clients to maintain independence. Each participant needs to be able to get up off the couch, use the restroom on their own, and do their daily routine without falling or intense pain.
The class exercises are repeated each week, but increase in intensity as participants grow in strength and mobility. All participants advance at their own pace. Each class consists of seated, low impact, low range of motion exercises, followed by standing and strength training for endurance and increased range of motion. Relaxation and an educational topic related to health and well being always conclude Boelter’s classes.
“People sometimes have a hard time seeing improvements, because we continue to make it harder as class advances. Some basic exercises that were hard a year ago, are easier or consist of another element of challenge,” she said.
Boelter noted that in the past six years, the class size has gone from six to 29 clients, ranging from 60 to 69 years old. This includes the original six members, who still attend her classes, twice a week. These classes are also a social time for the participants.
“My clients really look forward to this class. The social aspect is huge and they come back because it is fun. It is a fun, safe environment, and when they don’t get to come, they miss it,” Boelter said. “Talk about inspiration though; have my job and see these people who are still moving.”
Prevention
While River’s Edge strives to maintain healthy living for those with disease or age-related prognosis, there are also other courses offered in the prevention of the onset of disease or declining health. I Can Prevent Diabetes is one such course.
Being predispositioned to the onset of diabetes, such as being overweight, or having other pre-risk factors, such as a blood sugar of 120-125, or an A1C blood test between 5.7% and 6.4% are the only requirements for this 12 month course. Students cannot have diabetes already, and can attend with a referral from a physician or a self-referral to stay ahead of the curve.
Jen Donkin, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, and Boelter conduct two-to-three continuous groups for 12 months, starting in February and August. Their next class will start Aug. 26.
According to Donkin, the hands-on activities they provide build the tools these students need to be successful in the prevention of diabetes. The activities, such as the weigh-ins, group, as well as individual work, are designed so participants do not need to purchase gym memberships or purchase specialized food. Demonstrations, using resistance bands for exercising, reading food labels,and using food models, such as weighing cereal, or measuring banana bread, teach each group how to make changes that fit into their individual lives.
“We submit data to the Center for Disease Control, (CDC) twice a year, and have full recognition as one of their national programs,” said Donkin, “Data has shown that teaching these skills in a certain order is most beneficial to improve overall health and prevent diabetes.”
According to Boelter, the communication and generation of support, as well as the friendships that develop over the course of the year, is very rewarding for all of the students.
“Discussions become more than just instructors talking. They become more about the personal challenges and successes each student experiences; the response is so supportive and beneficial to each person’s success and growth,” Boelter said.
Keep moving
Living with Parkinson’s, has been keeping patients moving at River’s Edge since 2015. Deb Mattson, lead physical therapist, became certified in the internationally recognized LSVT-BIG course to help her patients stay as active as they can, for as long as possible.
“I’ve been a therapist for almost 30 years," Mattson said. "We used to do similar exercise routines, but not with as much intensity, and didn’t realize how much we can affect the brain neuroplasticity, to actually help them learn to move better.”
More than 10,000 people in Minnesota have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to Mattson, and that doesn’t take into count those who have not been diagnosed. As a neuro-degenerative disease, Parkinson’s patients no longer produce dopamine, which causes the loss of neurons to the center of the brain, which controls movement. Medications can provide relief in varying ways, and most Parkinson’s patients can live very long lives with the progressive disease.
While most Parkinson’s patients show classic signs of tremors and joint stiffness, as well as slowness of movement, some may deal with non-motor symptoms, such as difficulty sleeping, night terrors, or urinary issues. Very early onset patients have even shown symptoms such as loss of smell. Most Parkinson’s patients are diagnosed at 60 years old or older, but early onset can happen around 30 years old.
“As a physical therapist, we often don’t see Parkinson’s patients until they start to fall, and often, without a proper team of specialized health care providers, these patients can even be prescribed the wrong type of walker, causing more falls than necessary,” said Mattson. “The earlier (we) can work with these patients and build a solid team of professionals, who can monitor their progress and follow them every step of the way, these patients can live normal lives for much longer.”
Exercise is as important as taking medication for Parkinson’s patients. Exercise keeps patients moving correctly, since Parkinson’s makes movements smaller. The way the body senses how they are moving and how much energy it takes to make normal movements is altered with the disease. S
ince the inception of the LSVT-BIG for Parkinson’s exercise class, Mattson and Boelter offer the class twice a week and stay up to date on the latest research and resources for their patients. Gustavus pre-physical therapy and occupational therapy students work alongside Mattson and Boelter during classes, assisting patients with standing, sitting, or just spending time with them, in order to have social interaction within the community and with friends.
“I have been working with the Parkinson’s community for six years now, and I am continuously looking for different ways to keep them interested,” Mattson said. “The LSVT-BIG courses are certified internationally, so students can attend BIG FOR LIFE courses wherever they are in the world and know the exercises being taught.”
Every LSVT-BIG exercise class conducts the same core exercises, allowing those with cognitive or memory deficits, as well as physical deficits, the ability to keep their body moving. These classes encourage bigger movements, better posture, and strengthening for a better quality of life.
New courses, such as modified Tai-Chi and boxing classes are currently in the process of being added to the broad spectrum of courses held at River’s Edge.
“Having a therapist to guide and get patients plugged into effective programs to keep them from being isolated and improve their quality of life, is key to making the lives of our patients and students successful,” said Mattson.