St. Peter City Hall Municipal Building

The filing period for the Mayoral seat and three City Council seats in St. Peter opened July 27.

On the first day, Shanon Nowell, current city councilor, filed for mayor, as she said she would. Current Mayor Chuck Zieman did not file on the first day.

In City Council Ward I, where residents will chose two councilors, Ben Ranft was the only person to file on the first day. In City Council Ward II, where residents will choose one councilor, David McGuire was the only person to file on the first day.

The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Election Day for 2021 is Nov. 2.

