...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 106 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103.
* WHERE...Wright, McLeod, Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue
Earth Counties.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly
for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&