Small businesses in Nicollet County impacted by COVID-19 can apply to receive financial assistance to help with expenses incurred during the pandemic.
Grant awards will be provided to businesses that experienced interruption, closure or significant revenue loss as a result of the public health emergency. Grant awards will be up to $10,000 based on eligibility. Businesses with no employees, besides the owner(s), are eligible for grants up to $5,000.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27. This over $2 trillion economic relief package was established to provide economic and public health assistance to the American people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provided $150 billion of financial assistance for state, local and tribal governments who are navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicollet County has received over $4.1 million dollars available through the federal CARES Act. Part of that funding is being allocated to assist small businesses.
Businesses, including nonprofit organizations, located within Nicollet County with at least one, but no more than 20, full-time equivalent employees and that were in operation prior to March 1, 2020 are eligible to apply.
Business owners need to apply online. The application and program criteria is located at co.nicollet.mn.us/800/Nicollet-County-CARES. Online webinars reviewing the application and program criteria will be available during the application period. The application period will be open Sept. 14 to Oct. 2.
Questions on the grant program or the application may be directed to caresact@co.nicollet.mn.us.
Background
The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners discussed with staff, at a few different meetings, what the business assistance program might look like. The county’s plan ultimately left $1 million ofits $4.1 million in CARES Act relief dollars for small business and organization grants.
The board ininitially discussed a $5,000 maximum grant, but that has been lifted to $10,000.
Staff and the commissioners agreed to limit the grants to businesses of 20 employees or less, in order to reserve the assistance for smaller operations, so the grants can make a greater impact. There was a debate on the rule of the businesses needing to have at least one employee, besides the owner, and ultimately the group found a compromise: a $5,000 maximum for businesses with no employees, while businesses with at least one employee can get the $10,000 maximum.
The businesses and/or organizations applying will have to demonstrate adverse impact from the pandemic. Krosch indicated he would like to see some kind of documentation from the businesses applying, but he’d also like to keep the process simple and easy to utilize.