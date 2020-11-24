Ahead of the final certification of election results in the District 19A Minnesota House race, Rep. Jeff Brand Nov. 24 announced plans to seek a recount. The unofficial posted results of the race indicate a margin of 0.48%, which is within the margin of 0.50% for a publicly funded recount.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to represent the folks of District 19A at the state Capitol,” said Rep. Jeff Brand. “Every eligible voter in Minnesota deserves to have their voices heard and their votes counted, a recount in this close of a race helps us guarantee that right is upheld.”
After ballots were counted on election night Nov. 3, the Minnesota Secretary of State website showed Akland had secured 50.16% of the vote with 11,601 votes, compared to Brand’s 49.66% of the vote with 11,486 votes. That was an exact 0.5% margin, falling within the margin for a potential recount.
As of Nov. 11, more votes (presumably mail-in ballots) had been added, slightly favoring Brand. The count now shows Akland with 50.15% and 11,621 total votes, compared to Brand with 49.67% and 11,510 total votes. That indicates Akland added 20 votes since election night, while Brand added 24 votes.
Information about recounts and recount funding can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.