Over 170 members of the St. Peter High School 2021 graduating class received their diplomas Friday, May 31 at the high school gym.
A large crowd attended a traditional ceremony (after an improvised one, due to COVID-19, in 2020), as Principal Annette Engeldinger and Superintendent Bill Gronseth gave welcoming remarks. Senior Class President Obet Alcantara Alvarez was the first to speak among the students, before guest speaker Ben Leonard, St. Peter School Board chair, took to the podium.
Other student speakers were John Borgmeier, Mia Hansen and Rahima Jamac. Members of the School Board took turns handing out the diplomas.
The SPHS Concert Band, under the direction of Dave Haugh, provided the traditional processional (Pomp and Circumstance) and the recessional (Fanfare and Recessional). The SPHS concert choir, under the direction of Scott Hermanson, performed "May the Road Rise Up."