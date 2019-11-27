Snow totals of 4 inches or greater from around Minnesota and western Wisconsin through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, as reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in some locations, so these may not be final totals:
12 inches — Prior Lake
11 inches — New Prague
10.3 inches — Mahtowa
10 inches — Rockville
9.5 inches — Minnetonka, Savage, Holyoke; Menomonie, Wis.
9.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
9 inches —Farmington
8.9 inches — Baldwin, Wis.
8.8 inches — Roseville, St. Louis Park
8.5 inches — Minneapolis, Fridley, Kimball, Buffalo, Plymouth, Mendota Heights, Duluth (Gary-New Duluth)
8.1 inches — Chanhassen
8 inches — Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Golden Valley, Falcon Heights, Chaska, Clearwater, Wabasha, Apple Valley, Wells, Albert Lea
7.9 inches — St. Peter, Oak Grove
7.8 inches — St. Paul, Montrose, Circle Pines
7.7 inches — Crystal
7.5 inches — Cloquet, Vadnais Heights, Utica, Eagan, Bethel, Milaca
7.3 inches — Kasson
7 inches — Le Sueur, Duluth airport, Mankato, Maple Grove, Cambridge, Montgomery, Inver Grove Heights, South St. Paul, Winona, Farmington, Lakeville, Deephaven; Boyceville, Wis.; Superior, Wis.
6.8 inches — Windom, Hutchinson, Stewartville, Woodbury, Braham, Mora, Zimmerman
6.7 inches — Sartell, Chisago City
6.5 inches — St. Cloud, Bruno, Moose Lake, Wilson, Birchwood Village, Winnebago, Waseca, Fillmore, Granite Falls, Carver
6.4 inches — Edina
6.3 inches — Rochester, Northfield
6.1 inches — Mahtomedi, Nerstrand
6 inches — Blaine, Ramsey, Rosemount, North St. Paul, Darwin, Otsego, St. Stephen, Red Wing, Douglas, Faribault, Darfur, Le Center, Ham Lake, Grove City, Bloomington, Albany; Barron, Wis.
5.9 inches — Kasota, Owatonna
5.8 inches — Delano
5.7 inches — Malmo
5.6 inches — Moose Lake
5.5 inches — Mound, Lewiston, Minneota
5.3 inches — Elk River
5.1 inches — New Ulm
5 inches — Oakdale, Brooklyn Park, Circle Pines, Winthrop, Elba, Andover, Austin, Hanska, Veseli, Belle Plaine, Stillwater, Caledonia, Little Falls, Finland
4.8 inches — Hudson, Wis.
4.7 inches — Bird Island, Miesville, Sleepy Eye
4.5 inches — Upsala
4.2 inches — Oronoco
4 inches — Corcoran, Peterson, North Branch, Predmore, Marshall, Willmar, Currie; River Falls, Wis.