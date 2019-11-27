Snowfall

(Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Snow totals of 4 inches or greater from around Minnesota and western Wisconsin through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, as reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in some locations, so these may not be final totals:

  • 12 inches — Prior Lake

  • 11 inches — New Prague

  • 10.3 inches — Mahtowa

  • 10 inches — Rockville

  • 9.5 inches — Minnetonka, Savage, Holyoke; Menomonie, Wis.

  • 9.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

  • 9 inches —Farmington

  • 8.9 inches — Baldwin, Wis.

  • 8.8 inches — Roseville, St. Louis Park

  • 8.5 inches — Minneapolis, Fridley, Kimball, Buffalo, Plymouth, Mendota Heights, Duluth (Gary-New Duluth)

  • 8.1 inches — Chanhassen

  • 8 inches — Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Golden Valley, Falcon Heights, Chaska, Clearwater, Wabasha, Apple Valley, Wells, Albert Lea

  • 7.9 inches — St. Peter, Oak Grove

  • 7.8 inches — St. Paul, Montrose, Circle Pines

  • 7.7 inches — Crystal

  • 7.5 inches — Cloquet, Vadnais Heights, Utica, Eagan, Bethel, Milaca

  • 7.3 inches — Kasson

  • 7 inches — Le Sueur, Duluth airport, Mankato, Maple Grove, Cambridge, Montgomery, Inver Grove Heights, South St. Paul, Winona, Farmington, Lakeville, Deephaven; Boyceville, Wis.; Superior, Wis.

  • 6.8 inches — Windom, Hutchinson, Stewartville, Woodbury, Braham, Mora, Zimmerman

  • 6.7 inches — Sartell, Chisago City

  • 6.5 inches — St. Cloud, Bruno, Moose Lake, Wilson, Birchwood Village, Winnebago, Waseca, Fillmore, Granite Falls, Carver

  • 6.4 inches — Edina

  • 6.3 inches — Rochester, Northfield

  • 6.1 inches — Mahtomedi, Nerstrand

  • 6 inches — Blaine, Ramsey, Rosemount, North St. Paul, Darwin, Otsego, St. Stephen, Red Wing, Douglas, Faribault, Darfur, Le Center, Ham Lake, Grove City, Bloomington, Albany; Barron, Wis.

  • 5.9 inches — Kasota, Owatonna

  • 5.8 inches — Delano

  • 5.7 inches — Malmo

  • 5.6 inches — Moose Lake

  • 5.5 inches — Mound, Lewiston, Minneota

  • 5.3 inches — Elk River

  • 5.1 inches — New Ulm

  • 5 inches — Oakdale, Brooklyn Park, Circle Pines, Winthrop, Elba, Andover, Austin, Hanska, Veseli, Belle Plaine, Stillwater, Caledonia, Little Falls, Finland

  • 4.8 inches — Hudson, Wis.

  • 4.7 inches — Bird Island, Miesville, Sleepy Eye

  • 4.5 inches — Upsala

  • 4.2 inches — Oronoco

  • 4 inches — Corcoran, Peterson, North Branch, Predmore, Marshall, Willmar, Currie; River Falls, Wis.

