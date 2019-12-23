If Cleveland school’s new addition moves along as scheduled, Friday’s elementary holiday concerts will be the last held in the existing auditorium.
“We will have a beautiful building,” said Principal Scott Lusk. “Hopefully we will be there by this time next year.”
In the meantime, the exiting space was packed tighter than a Christmas stocking as some 250 kids took center stage, and the bleachers were filled with those who came to watch and listen.
To accommodate the crowds, there were two concerts, one at 10:30 am and the other at 1:00 pm.
Students in kindergarten sang “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old Saint Nick,” and “Everybody’s Goin’ on a Sleigh Ride.”
First and second graders performed “Snow Day,” “The Little Snowflake,” and “Shout.”
Third and fourth graders sang “Season of Joy,” “North Pole Rock n’ Roll,” and “Santa is My Buddy.”
For the third year in a row, the fifth and sixth graders were accompanied by the Christmas Jazz Band.
The kids opened with "Male Kalikamaka" — the Hawaiian Christmas song made famous by Bing Crosby — where they took an interlude between versus to give candy canes to the crowd. Afterwards, they and Christmas Jazz performed “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Little Drummer Boy.”
It was the third and last performance of the season by the band. Directed by Erik Hermanson, Christmas Jazz also held concerts at Mankato’s River Hills Mall and in the Mall of America. Christmas Jazz played holiday tunes before the concerts and between acts.
The elementary has no formal music program. Instead, the classroom teachers work with the students on their selections and direct the concert. While the Kindergarteners performed by themselves, grades one and two were combined as were grades three and four and also five and six.
As is a Cleveland tradition, the concert closed out with all groups singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”