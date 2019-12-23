Cleveland Christmas 1

First and second graders waved paper snowflakes during the refrain of “The Little Snowflake.” They and the rest of the elementary performed in winter concerts, held in the Cleveland auditorium on Friday.

If Cleveland school’s new addition moves along as scheduled, Friday’s elementary holiday concerts will be the last held in the existing auditorium.

Cleveland Christmas 2

Kindergarteners act out one of their songs. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

“We will have a beautiful building,” said Principal Scott Lusk. “Hopefully we will be there by this time next year.”

In the meantime, the exiting space was packed tighter than a Christmas stocking as some 250 kids took center stage, and the bleachers were filled with those who came to watch and listen.

To accommodate the crowds, there were two concerts, one at 10:30 am and the other at 1:00 pm.

Cleveland Christmas 5

“Lean your ear this way,” sang kindergarten students in their rendition of “Jolly Old St. Nick.” (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

Students in kindergarten sang “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old Saint Nick,” and “Everybody’s Goin’ on a Sleigh Ride.”

First and second graders performed “Snow Day,” “The Little Snowflake,” and “Shout.”

Third and fourth graders sang “Season of Joy,” “North Pole Rock n’ Roll,” and “Santa is My Buddy.”

Cleveland Christmas 6

The Cleveland Jazz Band accompanied the fifth and sixth graders and provided holiday tunes before the concert and between groups. In the front row are Jacob Rohlfing, Mya Krenik, McKenna Robb and Lexi Hollerich. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

For the third year in a row, the fifth and sixth graders were accompanied by the Christmas Jazz Band.

Cleveland Christmas 4

Fifth and sixth graders opened with an a cappella rendition of “Male Kalikamaka” a Hawaiian Christmas song made famous by Bing Crosby. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

The kids opened with "Male Kalikamaka" — the Hawaiian Christmas song made famous by Bing Crosby — where they took an interlude between versus to give candy canes to the crowd. Afterwards, they and Christmas Jazz performed “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Little Drummer Boy.”

It was the third and last performance of the season by the band. Directed by Erik Hermanson, Christmas Jazz also held concerts at Mankato’s River Hills Mall and in the Mall of America. Christmas Jazz played holiday tunes before the concerts and between acts.

Cleveland Christmas 3

Third and fourth graders sang “Season of Joy,” “North Pole Rock n’ Roll,” and “Santa is My Buddy.” (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

The elementary has no formal music program. Instead, the classroom teachers work with the students on their selections and direct the concert. While the Kindergarteners performed by themselves, grades one and two were combined as were grades three and four and also five and six.

As is a Cleveland tradition, the concert closed out with all groups singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Tags

Load comments