The city of St. Peter and Nicollet County have both reinstituted mandates requiring all staff and visitors to wear masks while in city or county facilities. The mandate is an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The county was the first to do so. Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg said, "We had been watching the CDC categories, and our thought had been that, as soon as we moved into the substantial category, we’d want to have a mask mandate, because we serve people who may have vulnerabilities, and we want to make sure we are keeping people safe."
Not long after, a release from the city said:
"Effective Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, all staff and visitors in city buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks at all times. This restriction is being put in place, due to a high level of COVID community transmission rates in Nicollet County. This applies to all indoor spaces in any city facility.
"If you feel you cannot comply with this requirement, you will not be allowed in the building and are instead asked to contact the appropriate department by telephone for other options to complete your business.
"Finance Department (utility billing) 507-934-0664; Building Department (building permits) 507-934-0662; Community Development Dept. (licenses 507-934-0661; City Administrator's Office 507-934-0663; Public Works Department 507-934-0670; Recreation/Leisure Services Dept. 507-934-0667; Minnesota River Valley Transit 888-880-4696; Police Department (non-emergency) 507-931-1550; Public Library 507-934-7420."
According to the county, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise locally, due in large part to the Delta variant.
"We’re seeing pretty significant increases in cases, with no consistent theme by age group or demographic or anything," Cassenberg said. "It seems like it changes, sort of by the week."
The county has reported more hospitalizations recently — three new this week and four the week before.
The county is still doing walk-in vaccine clinics noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. From Aug. 9-13, 49 people walked in and from Aug. 16-21, 31 came in.
"The end of August, our goal is to wrap those up as we figure out what else is coming," Sassenberg said. "We’re still seeing J&J as our most popular vaccine. We have had Pfizer walk-ins, as well, generally ages 12-17 in local schools."
She added, "We’ve heard from some people that they’re coming in because of fear of the Delta variant, others because of mandates from their employers, and then an increase in 12-17 with school and sports coming."