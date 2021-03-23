For almost 30 years, the European Roasterie has been a mainstay industry of Le Center. Producing 3.5 million pounds of coffee annually with the help of 55 employees, the coffee producer is one of the town’s largest employers. But since its founding, 2020 and 2021 will go go down as some of the most challenging years for the business, as managers and employees learned to adapt to the changing demands.
As an essential business, the European Roasterie has remained open to produce their many blends and flavors of coffee throughout the pandemic. But the same can’t be said for their customers. Offices, restaurants, coffee shops and hotels make some of the Roasterie’s largest clients and when they began to shut down, business began to drop.
The most affected products were the Roasterie’s coffee pods and portion packs. These are often sold to workplaces and would be packaged with automated machinery. But with offices closing their doors and tightening their budgets, sales of coffee pods totally shut down and sales shifted toward their handpacked products. Current employees were needed more than ever to handle the load of hand-packed orders, even as revenues declined.
On top of that, the European Roasterie had to navigate ways to produce a safe environment for a 50-person factory in a changing pandemic. The Roasterie was facing a challenge to say the least. A lot of weight fell on the shoulders of a few managers tasked with keeping the company afloat.
Maneuvering new territory
Their first task was to learn how to safely keep the factory open. European Roasterie Controller Liz Vlasak recalled going to meeting after meeting, speaking to Le Sueur County and attending state level talks to learn how to respond to the pandemic. Human Resources Manager Becky Lambrecht said that their talks with Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy helped lift the loads on the business.
“I know we would have made it through, but she made it so much easier,” said Lambrecht. "And she was so quick to answer any questions.”
“I think our county really, really was prepared for this,” said Vlasak. “Everything just went so smooth. They were ready for a pandemic, and they knew what they were going to do.”
From there, it was a matter of implementing safety measures, something that, as a food manufacturer, the European Roasterie was well acquainted with. The company has installed plexiglass barriers and a supervisor to run temperature checks on employees each morning. With the safety measures in place, Roasterie said they haven’t seen any spread within the building.
“Our employees really get a lot of credit for following all the procedures,” said Vlasak. "We had weekly meetings updating the employees on what’s going on and what the government will say. Each Thursday, the governor would speak and we’d have a meeting after that.”
Implementing these safety and communication measures has been a learning experience, said Vlasak. Some of them will even stick around post-pandemic to improve the cleanliness and communication between management and employees.
“I think we’ll keep the plexiglass [post-pandemic] for sure,” said Vlasak. “Because when you think about it, it’s one of those things that makes you rethink all those contaminated surfaces. And keeping the sanitizer, I don’t think that will ever go away.”
European Roasterie also had to apply some of their own ingenuity to keep operations running smoothly. When the United States faced a mask shortage, Vlasak got to work at home sewing masks for the employees. Being a coffee manufacturer came in handy once again thanks to the tin ties that line the top of coffee bags. With some of her own fabric and cloth donated by employees, Vlasak sewed the tin ties into the mask as a nose pincher on top.
Pushing through
But even with all these safety measures in place, the European Roasterie still had declining sales to worry about. Early on in the pandemic, the company laid off some employees and had to grapple with the shutdown of two of its lines.
Relief eventually came to European Roasterie in the form of a PPP loan. With the help of a community bank, the Roasterie collected their loan in early spring to cover payroll costs. Eventually, the business was able to bring back all of its employees.
“That was a lifesaver for the company,” said Vlasak. “If we didn’t have that, I think that would have made it more difficult.”
The Roasterie’s second saving grace came from their website. Online sales of the European Roasterie’s coffee has doubled as customers wanted to purchase the coffee they could no longer drink at their workplace.
“Some of the people that were drinking our coffee in the office setting did try reaching out to us to continue ordering our product, so our website sales increased,” said Lambrecht. “There were a lot of happy people taking orders over the phone.”
The coffee manufacturer still had some challenging days ahead. As the year headed into November and December, European Roasterie entered their busy season. But with most of the sales coming off its hand packing line, employees were needed more than ever to get shipments out.
“We had a hard time getting employees to come in, so then we ended up going to overtime," Lambrecht said. "You’re paying your employees, they were working 50 hours a week. At management, we felt bad to require that of them, but we really didn’t have a choice.”
The situation is looking a bit brighter for the Roasterie this year. Business is not what it was before the pandemic, but it’s been ticking up, and the Roasterie has begun selling their coffee pods again. Vaccine distributions are underway, and the company is helping schedule employees for vaccinations when they’re available.