While it’s an off year for traditional elections, voters in St. Peter have a large slate of decisions to make Nov. 2.
Races
In the mayoral race, voters can choose from current Mayor Chuck Zieman, current Councilor Shanon Nowell or current Councilor Ed Johnson. Out of the three, two will end up giving up their spots on the council.
In St. Peter’s Ward 1, Nowell’s and Johnson’s seats are up for election, and two new councilors will be elected. The candidates running for the seats are Remo Alexandri, Roger Parras, Darrell Pettis and Ben Ranft. Voters will select two.
In Ward 2, the seat currently occupied by Stephen Grams is up for election, and Grams did not file for re-election, meaning a third new councilor will be elected. The candidates in Ward 2 are Dustin Sharstrom, Jo Ellen Peters and David McGuire.
Meanwhile, the School Board has three seats up for election and 10 candidates for residents to choose from. Incumbents Jon Carlson, Drew Dixon and Vickie Hager all filed to keep their seats. Marty Duncan, Teri Hopkins, Krystal Loula, Kate Martens, Josh Moberg, Charlie Potts and Rita Rassbach all filed as challengers for the seats.
Information on all city and school district candidates can be found at stpeterherald.com in the election guides, which also ran in print in the Oct. 21 St. Peter Herald.
Referendums
St. Peter voters will also have two referendums to decide.
The city will ask voters whether they want a half-cent sales tax to be instituted within city limits to help pay for a new fire station in town. Funds raised from the sales tax would replace funds otherwise raised from property taxes. The new station will be built, regardless.
The ballot question will read: “Shall the City of Saint Peter, Minnesota (the “City”) be authorized to finance the construction of a new fire station in the City by imposing a sales and use tax of one-half of one percent (0.5%)? An affirmative vote would impose the tax until a total is raised of $9,121,000 (plus amounts needed to pay interest and costs of issuance on bonds issued to finance the project) or for 40 years, whichever comes first.”
The school district will ask voters whether they’d like to renew and increase a local operating levy. The dollars from the levy support district programming, and the difference between a ‘Yes’ or a ‘No’ is about $1 million in annual funding.
The ballot question will read: “The board of Independent School District No. 508 (St. Peter Public Schools) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $410 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 508 be approved?”
See full stories on the fire station referendum and the school district operating levy referendum at stpeterherald.com. The stories ran in the Oct. 14 and 21 Herald print editions.