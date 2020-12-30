While many restaurant and bar establishments have been grinding away and struggling to stay open amid the pandemic and related restrictions, the St. Peter American Legion has remained closed, using the time to complete updates and renovations.
Now, the nonprofit veterans organization is ready to open its doors again — when it’s allowed to do so, that is.
“Our model building improvement is just coming to a close,” said St. Peter Legion Commander Shawn Schloesser. “We were able to get some good improvement done, and we’re looking forward to opening up to the community in a way that is COVID appropriate.”
Travis Smith, chair of the St. Peter Legion House Committee, oversaw the physical changes.
“The interior has been completely renovated with new sheet rock, new paint, new trim, new flooring, new lighting, new tables, new chairs,” he said. “And we’re all digital; we don’t have the old Bingo boards and all that; it’s on TVs and everything is automated. People who have been coming for a long time are going to see a big difference.”
Smith talked about why now was a good time to complete the project.
“One reason was because the interior was kind of outdated, and we wanted to try to bring in crowds and have a nice entertainment space with a more controlled environment and temperatures,” he said. “We used the COVID downtime to accomplish all the updates without interference to the day-to-day business.”
Schloesser said it’s been a positive experience for the Legion team. He noted they found a number of surprises during the process, including a hidden window between The Flame Bar and Legion, which was located behind a Legion wall. The crew closed that up, thinking it might have contributed to drafty conditions in the Legion building.
“It’s been a good experience,” Schloesser said. “We’ve been able to take advantage of this downtime to really make some major and significant improvements that will help us be a welcoming space for a long time to come.”
And now that the updates are complete, Smith said customers will be the beneficiaries.
“In my mind, it’s going to be a completely different experience,” he said. “It’s more open, more protected, less enclosed.”
While closed this pandemic, the St. Peter Legion has managed to scrape by financially. Schloesser sent a thank you to Nicollet County Bank and the former owners of the Whiskey River, as that donation, and the ensuing sale, helped line the Legion’s coffers, protecting against circumstances like those in 2020.
Schloesser also noted the many volunteer hours that were poured into both fundraisers and the renovations themselves, saving the Legion costs.
“That has allowed us to keep up with the building, while also maintaining our liquor license and insurance and all that,” he said.
The Legion also received a $10,000 CARES Act grant from Nicollet County and just recently secured a $10,000 no interest loan and $6,500 grant from the city of St. Peter. All of those funds helped offset the lack of regular revenues over the past several months.
All those factors combined, the Legion is still standing, and when it reopens, it will be looking better than ever.
“We’re really excited,” said Legion member Nancy Vogel. “I think we were really diligent about being safe and not jumping to reopen. We spent a lot of time remodeling and updating, so it will be very nice for people going forward.”