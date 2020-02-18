An overdue update at the National Guard Armory building in St. Peter is now complete.
The armory, at 1120 W. Swift St. in St. Peter, was built in 1982.
“This is the first comprehensive remodel and renovation since the facility was built,” Col. Sol Sukut, Minnesota National Guard construction and facility management officer, said when the renovation kicked off. Those are typically planned for 25 years, he noted.
The $3.6 million remodel of the 16,800-square-foot facility started in fall 2018 and continued through most of 2019. The updates included a new gymnasium/drill floor, expanded and upgraded bathrooms, locker rooms and showers, renovated office and classroom spaces, and changes to meet code and energy efficiency standards.
The armory is relatively small compared to some of the National Guard facilities, so the state funding, which is half of the total, was found in the regular budget. Most renovations are financed through Legislature-approved bonding.
According to Project Manager Paul Kempton, the new finishes are meant to last 25 or more years.
"The goal was to upgrade the building to meet the new building and life safety code and accessibility code requirements," Kempton said. "We try to use durable finishes that will last 25-plus years. The renovation consisted of making the building more energy efficient and sustainable. That's the goal we always try to have for our facilities across the state."
He added, "We did insulation of a whole new ventilation system with new heating and air conditioning. We did new exterior windows. We did a new roof. We tried to bring a warmer environment into the facility as well. We expanded the men's and women's restrooms, locker rooms and showers. We did a kitchen remodel to meet health code standards."
Col. Sokut was pleased with the renovations, though he noted the changes may not be noticeable to outside eyes.
"We're very happy with the new renovations. When you pull up to the building, it's not real obvious that we did any work, since the majority of this project was interior work to reconfigure spaces, upgrade mechanical systems, and meet new building codes."
While the outside didn't change much, the inside did. The expanded showers and new locker rooms will be a benefit to soldiers using the facility; previously, there was only one shower stall for women, and there are now five; there were no lockers previously, and now they're available to all.
The front end of the building was reconfigured to create more modern office and learning spaces. The main hallway was narrowed to also increase the area for those spaces.
"I look at our remodel program as an investment in Soldier readiness by using construction dollars to improve the mission support functions of the facility," Sokut said. "During a two-day unit training period, time is already a hot commodity, and this facility was not maximizing efficient use of soldier time. The showers, locker rooms and classroom for example, were not large enough for the current unit's size and configuration, which meant soldiers wasted time waiting to use those parts of the facility. The remodel increased the throughput and size of those areas."
The renovation also included an update to the storage and equipment area to better meet the needs of today's National Guard.
"The weapons storage vault and supply area was another time wasting configuration," Sokut said. "They were built when the National Guard didn't have the equipment density we do today. Some of the equipment storage boxes wouldn't fit through the doors, so they would set an empty one outside and pass the individual pieces of equipment through the door, repackage it and put it on the truck. During this project, we moved the vault to the other side of the building, in line with the storage area and widened those doors. Loading out weapons and equipment will be reduced by hours on the way to and coming home from training."
The St. Peter National Guard building hosts about 120 soldiers of F Company, 134th Brigade Support Battalion in the National Guard. Capt. Dana Robinette, commander of the battalion, said training in the building varies depending on the mission.
"It could be anything from driver's training or hands-on weapon skills training to educational briefings and first aid training for combat-life saver," Robinette said. "The computer lab on site allows for soldiers to complete annual online training. The kitchen provides a great space for the unit's culinary specialists to prepare meals for the entire company each drill."
When training is not taking place, Robinette said it's "home all month to a National Guard recruiting office and the full-time active duty Guard soldiers that support the unit. The space is also used for community elections and community rentals."
With the renovations complete, Sukut said the armory will be more available for nonprofit and community rentals.