With Minnesotans stuck at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, arts centers in the region are having to come up with innovative solutions to serve local artists and art lovers.
While Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order only went into effect on Friday, arts centers were among the first places in the state to close. They were originally ordered to be closed only until April 1, but that has been extended to at least May 1.
Local
The Arts Center of Saint Peter closed its doors in mid-March and had to postpone one of its biggest annual events, the Souper Bowl.
Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said that, after internal discussion, the group decided it would not focus its energy on helping its artists to transfer their works to online venues. Instead, the center is focusing on providing guidance, advice and tips to artists in the area who may need it during difficult times.
While several local artists have set up online galleries and the Arts Center has featured them on its Facebook Page, the organization is primarily focused on supporting local artists who may be struggling during the economic and public health crisis.
“Our major focus during this period is to be a source of support to let artists at any level know we’re there for them”, Rosenquist Fee said. “To that end, she’s made her contact information freely available for any artist who needs someone to talk to.”
Rosenquist Fee said that the Arts Center’s decision has been made easier, because as an organization, it’s never been primarily reliant on ticket sales to support itself. Instead, most of the Arts Center’s funding has come from private donors and grants.
That puts the Arts Center in a different position than other regional arts organizations, many of which rely heavily on ticket revenues from events in theaters to pay for staff and other expenses.
Regional
Both Paradise Executive Director Heidi Nelson and Northfield Arts Guild Executive Director Tim Peterson said they are very concerned that the shutdown, particularly if it drags into the summer, could cause their organizations to run out of funds.
“If this continues into the fall, we will face a very difficult situation,” Peterson said. “Support this time would help us to sustain our mission.”
For Faribault’s Paradise, closure has forced the postponement of several scheduled events, including the Paradise Community Theater’s scheduled production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.," which has been moved from early April to June.
Rescheduling non-local artists has been a trickier task, according to Nelson. A concert with Cuban-American artist Walter Salas-Humara, originally scheduled for April 24, has been pushed back all the way into 2021. The Paradise has had an even harder time with bands and other groups with multiple members. According to Nelson, the uncertain nature of the public health crisis has combined with the complications of juggling multiple schedules to make rescheduling nearly impossible.
While the Paradise’s building may be shuttered, staff have continued to work online from home. The Paradise’s Healing Arts Call for Artists has continued, giving local artists the opportunity to fill the halls of District One Hospital with their works.
So far, the Paradise hasn’t been able to organize online classes or tutorials for art lovers stuck at home to enjoy. However, Operations Director Julie Fakler said that it’s still trying to figure out how to make such programming work.
Nelson said she wants people to check out the broad swath of art that is available online. That’s led her to include links in her weekly emails and upload new videos to Paradise Center’s YouTube page.
“We’re trying to keep the arts available for people,” Nelson said. “We realize that art is a way for people to have a break from the stressful things that are happening around them.”
Northfield’s Arts Guild has been more active online. Each day, the organization posts links to local artists on its Facebook page. Executive Director Peterson also encouraged art lovers to check out a wide variety of archived shows and concerts on its YouTube page.
On March 23, the Guild even held a virtual art tour on Facebook Live. The show was popular enough that the Guild has decided to hold its annual Imagination Celebration online this year, redubbing it as “E-magination.” Rather than at the Arts Guild, the 2020 “E-magination Celebration” will be held on the web from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Like previous “Imagination Celebrations,” it will include an art gallery, performances and tutorials.