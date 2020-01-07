Saint Peter School Board members convened for the first time in 2020 on Monday (Jan. 6) evening for the board’s annual organizational meeting which included its two newest members, Tracy Stuewe and Bill Soderlund, taking the oath of office early in the meeting. A regular board meeting also took place that evening soon after the organizational meeting was completed.
Stuewe and Soderlund were elected to the board during the Nov. 5, 2019, general election after they were one of the top four vote getters along with incumbents Ben Leonard and Tim Lokensgard. Mark Karlsrud and Bob Meeks had their school board terms expire after 2019 and both opted not to run for reelection.
The board also chose new officers for 2020. Those officer appointments are as follows: Board Chair - Ben Leonard; Vice Chair - Tim Lokensgard; Clerk - Drew Dixon and Treasurer - Jon Carlson.
The other non-officer board members include Vickie Hager, Stuewe and Soderlund.
The board hosts its regular meetings on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Governor’s Room at the St. Peter Community Center. They also host study sessions on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Saint Peter Middle School media center. Those dates and times are subject to change, per board approval. Both the regular meetings and workshop sessions are open to the public.