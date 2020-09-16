A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force sting operation in a North Mankato parking lot led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.
Kevin Michael Cemenski, 33, of Kasota, was charged with felony second, third and fourth degree drug sale, felony third, fourth and fifth degree possession. According to the complaint, Cemenski remained in a vehicle, while a middle person delivered methamphetamine between Cemenski and a confidential information.
In June, an agent from the task force worked with the confidential informant to arrange the methamphetamine purchase. At the purchase site, the middle person got in the informant’s car to get the money; he then walked over to the vehicle Cemenski was allegedly in to give Cemenski the money and take the methamphetamine back to the informant. One of the investigating officers reportedly identifed Cemenski in the vehicle.
The methamphetamine was reportedly inside a ziplock bag inside a box. When weighed, the methamphetamine came out to 15.8 grams, according to the complaint. The sale had been arranged for 14 grams for $800.
A warrant was issued Sept. 10 for Cemenski’s arrest.