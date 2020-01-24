The River Valley Dog Park Association, a group of St. Peter area residents, announced that it reached its first funding goal. As of 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22, RVDPA had raised $32,124 in funds to build a new dog park in St. Peter on the north end of town.
"I have met with city officials, and we are on track to break ground for the new park as soon as the ground thaws (around April 1)," said RVDPA co-founder Abbey Lane. "Work will take five to six weeks, so we are tentatively hoping to have the new park up and running around May 10."
She continued, "Please know that the work is not done yet. We have raised funds to get the park open. This committee will stay in place to build future improvements for the park. Now that we have raised the funds for the initial build (fencing, water fountain, benches) our next goal is to build a shelter for humans to stand under while their dogs romp around. Please continue to donate and support the community. Thank you to all of you who have helped us get this far."
Final details for phase one of the project will come after the association presents its donation to the St. Peter City Council, likely at the Feb. 10 meeting. There, the council is expected to accept the donation, approve the work and finalize a timeline.
If you have any questions related to fundraising efforts, email rivervalleydogparkassociation@gmail.com.
Background
At a meeting in October, the City Council voted to approve designating about 1,000 square feet of city-owned land at the corner of North Swift Street and St. Julien Street as a dog park. The location includes plenty of green space, in addition to trees already on site for shade. Most importantly, it is out of the flood zone.
“The (St. Peter Parks and Recreation Board) set up the criteria for evaluation, because we did have multiple sites,” Public Works Director Pete Moulton said at the time. “One criteria was a dry location that could be drained and open year-round. Also important were easy access and open green space.”
At its Sept. 23 meeting, the City Council voted to allow parks within the city’s industrial zoning districts, opening up more locations, including the North Swift Street one, for a potential dog park. The council voted with little discussion, as Mayor Chuck Zieman noted the Planning Commission and Parks Board would have thoroughly vetted the topic.
The proposal to change the zoning rules, Community Development Director Russ Wille noted, was initially brought to the city’s Parks Department by an outside group: the Dog Park Association. This is a locally organized group aiming to create a new option for dog owners in the area, as the current dog park in St. Peter, located near the Minnesota River, continues to flood.
The group chipped away at its fundraising goal over the summer, fall and winter, and will now be asked to contribute $32,000 for the first phase of the project, which involves getting the park up and running. The city plans to contribute $12,336 from the Parks fund for phase one. Future phases to build the park up further would require additional funding from both sides.
“We treat the RVDPA in a similar way to a softball association or baseball association in the community,” City Administrator Todd Prafke said. “There are certain levels the city provides using taxpayer dollars, but beyond that, we look to some of those associations to decide how things should look and where things should go. What amenities are they looking for? What do they think works best to serve the population they’re trying to serve?”
He continued, “So our philosophy is very different than what you might see in other communities, and we think it provides great results and a large amount of community input as people work toward goals they have. So for example, if you are a member of a soccer association in, say, Rochester, they pay the city for field time. In St. Peter, they don’t. But in St. Peter, if they want additional amenities, they help pay and plan those additional amenities.”
The planned location for the dog park at North Swift Street is across from the St. Peter Armory and near the city’s wastewater treatment center. Wille said the area could easily be enclosed by a chain link fence with off-street parking nearby.
For RVDPA's Lane, one of the biggest benefits of the proposed location is its safety. The current dog park is located in a more secluded spot, and some dog owners have voiced concerns about being there alone. In contrast, the proposed location is well lit and very visible to traffic. At the same time, since the location isn’t close to any residential areas, Lane said noise shouldn’t be a problem for homeowners.