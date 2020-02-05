Pinewood 1

The 2020 Scouts Winterfest Pinewood Derby was held Feb. 1 in St. Peter. It was the first year an open-to-the-public race was offered. (Heather Gordon/St. Peter Herald)
Pinewood 2

Bear Scouts, Elias Velasquez, Zach Hall, and Ryker Anton posed for a race day photo during the Pack #58 Pinewood Derby. (Heather Gordon/St. Peter Herald)
Pinewood 3

Pack #58 had a successful turnout for this years pinewood derby. Participants included the traditional classes, open class for siblings and families of scouts, and new this year, the Outlaw class. (Heather Gordon/St. Peter Herald)
Pinewood 4

The Lehman family, including Bear Den Leader, Kara, son Ryder, and husband, Dave, as well as son, Kadan (not pictured) participated in the Pack 58 Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Feb. 1st. This is their fourth year making cars as a family. (Heather Gordon/St. Peter Herald)
Load comments