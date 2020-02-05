Three years ago, Jaimee Larson and Chelsea Morning never imagined that their new friendship would become so lucrative.
Both women, avid garage salers and curators of vintage finds, became quick friends when they realized their similar tastes. Garage sales, auctions, and antique store excursions filled their first summer together and cultivated the beginning of a business of pleasure.
Chic and the Dirty Bird opened its storefront doors in downtown St. Peter in November, and the reception by local residents and shoppers has been both welcoming and adventurous, according to the co-owners, who also title themselves designers, creators, makers, and thinkers. After just three short weeks of preparation and a fresh coat of paint to what was formerly the Govenaire Thrift Store, this home decor store took its name to a whole new level.
“I always knew in the back of my mind that some day I would open my own boutique repurposing furniture and eclectic finds,” said Morning. “It wasn’t until I found (Jaimee) that I realized it would be a joint operation. She is the perfect cohesive ‘other half’ to this venture we have decided to take on together.”
Busy
Both Morning and Larson have been repurposing furniture and other like items in their spare time for several years for their own homes, as well as for family and friends. They both admit that the idea to expand was not only because they saw the chance for a successful business venture, but also because they both ran out of room in their own homes for their repurposed treasures.
Larson, owner and operator of Chic Designs, a card design business, is very versed in the successes and pitfalls when it comes to running a small business. Morning, a hospitality entrepreneur, has spent much of her life making others happy and is more than gifted in the art of service to others. Between the two, there can never be enough time in a day between their five total children and six total jobs.
When asked by many patrons as to “Who is the Dirty Bird?” both agree there is a “Little bit of dirty and a little bit of chic” in all of us, but they will never tell when it comes to who is who in their storefront title.
“It really depends on the day, and what we are working on at that moment,” said Morning. “Sometimes we find a piece that we repaint and we make Chic’ for a boudoir. While other pieces we may come across are vintage or antique, and we refuse to touch them, because they are already beautiful in their aged and dirty form.”
When it comes to finding those one-of-a-kind finds for their store, both would agree that they love digging through other people’s junk. They find many treasures where many original owners would never have seen the same beauty or even imagined the possibilities that Larson and Morning envision.
According to Larson, old rusty oil cans can be turned into wall sconces and bike baskets, with barn wood shelves, to hang on the wall. The ideas are endless and what they currently have on the showcase floor is just the tip of the iceberg. Both ladies would agree that they have just as many new projects started and not yet complete, as compared to what is currently on display.
“We become very attached to some of our pieces and really put extra TLC into them in order to make each piece special in a way that we feel someone else will find important,” Morning said. “We have even toyed with the idea of drawing up adoption papers for some pieces we have sold.”
Happy customers
With literal wall-to-wall ideas for accents and add-ons for anyone’s taste, these small business owners know how to please any personality that walks through their doors, and those who do, generally have a story or two of their own to add to the mix.
“We have had many customers stop in to tell us about an important piece of furniture that they own that has valuable meaning to them, and maybe they don’t have anyone to leave it to,” Larson said. “We love to hear the history in items we acquire; it lends to the value and intent we may put into the repurposing. Many customers just want to pass them on to us, because we will sell them to others who find the same importance in a piece that they have.”
In their short time as business co-owners, Morning and Larson have acquired more than they can fit into their new storefront location and tentatively plan to open the store just one or two weekends a month, but this will not take place until they are more settled into their new storefront space. This would allow for total revamping on the showcase floor with new items and completely new displays. This would make their shop more of an exclusive destination shop spot and hopefully an attraction for shoppers to return each month, to see what new items they have put on display for that month. Currently, the store is open every Thursday-Saturday.
According to Larson, they are also available to do custom work for customers and have been known to deliver to ridiculous places, as well. Customers can suggest a look or idea they are eyeing, sending Larson and Morning on a quest to find the perfect item in line with said home decor.
One patron, on a road trip returning to her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, fell in love with a vintage settee. She wanted to purchase the item, but found it was too large for her vehicle and regretfully declined the purchase. With the woman in mind, Larson and Morning happened to know someone traveling to her area and had it delivered to her door. Another customer visited the store and was very intrigued by a piece, but knew the paint color would not work well with her home. Larson simply took her color request and repainted it to the customer’s liking.
“We (both) love furniture, but also small things we can accessorize with,” said Larson. “We love being given the opportunities to dig through old barns, or outboard buildings and dust things off. We don’t really go for specific items, but will instead turn things into lamps, pendants, or wall hangings.”
One of the best opportunities the Chic owners have discovered so far in their home decor adventures is the realization that they are not trying to shun big box stores, but rather be a compliment with unique items. This becomes a definition of one’s own style, while still being sustainable and not contributing to the waste in the world.
“Things in our store continue a story, and every single item is full of history of some sort,” said Morning. “What may have once been a church pew could become a front porch tea nook. An old milk crate, turned ottoman, with casters for wheels or croquet balls, as feet. And the history and each piece’s story continues on.”