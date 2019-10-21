The growing St. Peter Farmers Market wrapped up its 25th year Saturday after an 18-week run.
"Our market has expanded this year and has done really well," vendor Jerry Harty, of St. Peter, said at the market Oct. 19. "We've had five or six vendors. We were up to 12 this year. It's an awesome place. I wish that we could get more vendors so there was more variety for people to see and enjoy and purchase. "
Vender Don Hermanson, of New Sweden Township, 12 miles west of St. Peter, said, "We've got some really loyal customers, and we like to get out in the public and share our vegetables. This year was a pretty good year. I'm pretty pleased."
The farmers market is not just a place to buy things, it's also a place to learn things.
Many groups have displayed their work at the market. Those groups have included the St. Peter Library, Many Spirits Animal Rescue of Mankato, St. Peter Fire Department, ambulance and police, and St. Peter Food Shelf, which collects donations. Other activities have included face painting and animal balloon making.
"People can take a look at what these people do for our community," Harty said. "They're here working to educate our people in town and stop and visit them. We're trying to make it a good place to be and a lot of fun."
Don and Rhonda Herman's Hermanson Harvest is the only original vendor left. They have offered a variety of fruit, vegetables and chicken since the market opened in 1996.
They raise all the produce themselves with the help of three part-time workers on their 3-acre garden on their farm in New Sweden Township. Don's great grandparents started the farm.
"We offer pretty close to almost every vegetable in season," Don said. "We have about 50 to 70 varieties of vegetables including six kinds of peppers. Whatever is in season — from Brussels sprouts to kohlrabi, beets, potatoes, garlic, carrots, peppers. Tomatoes and cucumbers are out of season. We've got almost everything."
The Hermansons call it alternative agriculture because it's different, and smaller scale, than the commercial corn and soybeans which most farmers grow in the area. In addition to the farmers market, some people buy in bulk from the Hermansons and get it on the farm, such as tomatoes for canning.
Farming is a hobby for the couple. They're both teachers.
He taught agribusiness at South Central College in Mankato, until his retirement in July. Now he's a long-term sub at St. Peter Schools. Rhonda teaches fifth grade at Sibley East Elementary School in Gaylord.
The "Pickle Guy" Jerry Harty, 65, who has lived in St. Peter for 23 years and used to live in Cleveland where he went to school, has offered pickles since he started coming to the market five years ago.
Harty buys cucumbers from Pam and Pat Kienlen's Grandma's Little Acres just outside of town.
"I take all that she can give me," Harty said. "Last year we did over a thousand jars out of our house. I did not have a lot left by this spring when we opened the farmer's market. I'm getting to a point now where people like my product, so I get invited to different shows during Christmas time. Madison Lake Farmer's Market has a show at the Catholic Church Dec. 14."
Up until Friday, this was just a side gig for Harty. But he retired, so now it's his only work.
"I'll be puttering around doing this," Harty said. "I enjoy it. My wife, Kathy, helps me quite a bit." Their son, Nick, also helps.
"A few years ago I could do a bushel by myself in a day," Harty said. "Now it will take almost three days to do. I'm slowing down a bit with age. Otherwise it's been a lot of fun."
The Pickle Guy carries a variety of dill-based pickles including a regular kosher style dill.
"I make the same brine and put in horseradish, and then I have hot pickles, including jalapeno, serano, thai chilli, habanero, gross peppers and South Carolina refers," Harty said.
Harty has a heat scale on the hot pickles. He also offers bread and butter sweet pickles, pickled beets and stewed tomatoes,
"The variety has gotten there because people ask for them," Harty.
A regular at the farmers market, Dan Wegscheid said, "It's the only place I go."
He picked up three Jalapenos and three horseradish on Saturday.
"The Jalapeno is just a step up," Wegschied said. "The other ones get too hot. Horseradish doesn't have a lot of bite. It's just good flavor. I love pickles, and I like his. I have pickles pretty much every meal. This will get me through Christmas.
Pickles don't have much for calories, but they do have plenty of sodium, which is the downside.
"I try and keep salt to a minimum," Harty said.
St. Peter Farmers Market offers produce, crafts, canning, baking and many other items produced and crafted from vendors within 40 miles of St. Peter.
It costs vendors $100 a season or $10 a time. "We get people in the fall who pay their dues and sell their sweet corn," Harty said.
The market opened June 22 from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Peter Food Co-op parking lot at Mulberry and Hwy. 169.
The St. Peter Farmers Market will be back in business again next June.