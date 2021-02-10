Ultimately, it came down to trust, and the staff and executive team at River's Edge Hospital and Clinic trust their long-time colleague, and soon boss, Paula Meskan.
After conducting final interviews with four candidates Feb. 10, the River's Edge Hospital Commission, with a significant push from staff, selected Meskan as the new CEO at River's Edge. The hospital will now enter into contract negotiations with Meskan, who is expected to accept the offer.
Meskan has a 12-year tenure with River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic as chief nursing officer, where she has developed and maintained partnerships with outside health care agencies to develop specialty service line coverage.
The River's Edge executive team, including Chief Experience Officer Stephani Holden, Chief Human Resources Officer Jackie Kimmet, Chief Financial Officer Lori Zook and Chief Quality Officer Janelle Rauchman were all firmly behind Meskan as the new CEO. Hospital staff also gave the highest plaudits to Meskan in its interview portion.
As chief nursing officer, Meskan was the fifth member of the executive team under former CEO George Rohrich and more recently Joe Stratton, who proved an ill fit and was not renewed after six months. Meskan will need to make the leap from colleague to boss, which was the greatest concern for members of the Hospital Commission and the St. Peter City Council.
"I can tell you from experience that, No. 1, she does know how to have a tough conversation," CFO Zook said. "No. 2, she negotiates contracts better than I do. And No. 3, she does have a vision for where we want to go, and she was instrumental in putting together (the hospital's current setup)."
Experience Officer Holden said she has done her best to take her relationship with Meskan out of the hiring process, and she still came out feeling that her colleague was the best choice for the leadership role. She noted that Meskan has been interim CEO for months now, and things have gone well.
"Regarding the separation of becoming peer to boss, that’s definitely a concern for me, but all of us as an executive team in the last few months, we’ve had more productive and efficient discussion than I’ve seen in my six years here," Holden said. "I think the vision comes from the strategic plan, and all of you (the Hospital Commission) were involved in that. What she’s doing as the interim is working that plan; her vision is your vision."
The commission was unanimously positive toward Meskan, but some had a different top choice.
The other candidates were Andy Lankowicz, a president at St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital since 2015; Shelby Medina, who has 20 years of leadership experience in the health care industry; and Charisse Oland, who was a CEO at a number of rural health care organizations.
In the first round of voting, where commission members and councilors stated their top two choices, based only on their interviews, Oland got the most votes, with Meskan just behind and then Medina. Lankowicz was taken out of the running.
As the discussion continued, the board frequently turned to the executive leadership team for feedback, and they noted concerns about the other two candidates. Oland, they said, did not present as well in her time with staff at the hospital, receiving some negative feedback from her visits. With Medina, there were concerns with whether she would take to the hospital's current processes and commit to them going forward.
Meskan is a known commodity, as was mentioned by a few people in the room, and while her greatest weakness is a lack of formal experience in a CEO role, no one doubted that she could learn what was needed. Commission member Carolyn Dobler also noted that Meskan would not need time to acclimate to the hospital's culture and could spend that time focusing on other things.
With staff heavily backing her, Councilor Brad DeVos said it was best for the group to support that direction, but he noted that staff should be equal prepared to accept responsibility for the candidate they advocated for.
"I believe we should follow the staff recommendation for the best chance at success, but if they are pushing us in this direction, they have to accept responsibility for her success, or lack of, as well," DeVos said.
Councilor Ed Johnson made one of the final comments, summing up a lot of the viewpoints from the discussion.
"I think we’d be missing out on a great asset if we didn’t go with Paula," he said. "I think once she gets in the chair, she will do a good job."